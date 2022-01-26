Virginia baseball team aims to figure out who will fill key roles as season nears

With the snow still draped on the outfield grass — and only slowly melting away — beyond the windows in his office at Disharoon Park, Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor already has prepared his priorities for this preseason.

The Cavaliers, who reached the College World Series for the fifth time in school history this past June, are scheduled to begin practice on Friday. They’re ranked No. 5 in Baseball America’s preseason poll and No. 24 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

“Every year is a new journey and is a new opportunity,” O’Connor, the 19th-year skipper of the Hoos, said Tuesday. “Some years, you return a ton and we knew that last year’s team had a ton of experience and were veterans. But we knew this year would take on a different look and I just love seeing players get opportunity and grow in that opportunity, so that’s why I’m excited.”

O’Connor isn’t sweating the production on the mound and at a few key positions he must replace.

Instead, he’s focused on determining exactly how UVa will attempt to do so.

“This Friday starts three weeks from Opening Day,” he said. The Cavaliers are slated to begin their campaign on Feb. 18 at the Jerry Bryson Classic in Boiling Springs, N.C. with games that weekend against Bellarmine, Gardner-Webb and NJIT.

“So, we’ve got to get to work and figure out who is going to start out in what positions,” he said, “and then what roles we’re going to see guys in, not only with the pitching staff but position-player wise.”

O’Connor said if there is an area he — as well as most baseball coaches — like to feel good about and carry dependability in from one season to the next, it’s strength up the middle, with starting pitching being most important followed by a trustworthy catcher and then thirdly, returning players at shortstop, second base and center field.

UVa brings back center fielder Chris Newell, a .353 hitter with three homers in last year’s NCAA postseason, in addition to second baseman Max Cotier, who tallied 60 hits in his 60 appearances a season ago.

But the Cavaliers must solve the pitching dilemma as they return the fewest innings pitched in O’Connor’s tenure aside from last year.

And last year, UVa brought back 136.2 innings, but that was off of the coronavirus-shortened season in which it played just 18 games in 2020. This season, the Hoos have 166 innings back and that’s off the 63-game schedule that concluded in Omaha last summer. Last season’s Friday night starter Andrew Abbott was a second-round MLB Draft pick of the Cincinnati Reds while fellow starters Griff McGarry, a fifth-round choice of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Mike Vasil, an eighth round selection by the New York Mets, were also drafted.

“It’s an awesome challenge,” O’Connor said. “And I’m not concerned about it all. Did we lose some majorly talented guys on the mound? You are darn right we did. That said, we have this group of guys that are returning that are really skilled, but just haven’t had to be the front-line dude yet.”

O’Connor said he’s confident in left-hander Nate Savino, now a junior, who logged a 3.79 ERA over 10 starts and 54.2 innings in 2021. There’s also Brandon Neeck and Matt Wyatt, who each mostly worked out of the bullpen last year but had breakout efforts in the second half of the season and into the postseason to propel the Cavaliers forward.

“We would not have made the run that we did at the end of the year from the beginning of April through the College World Series without Matt Wyatt,” O’Connor said. “Matt Wyatt became a man last year in our season. And so now he’s a junior and ready to lead. So, you’ve got some guys like that.”

O’Connor said he’ll use the next three weeks to line up a rotation. Other returning pitchers likely to be in the mix for a role include senior righty Devin Ortiz and 6-foot-10 sophomore southpaw Jake Berry. Ortiz, a starter 32 times at first base and 25 times as the designated hitter last year, has concentrated more on pitching this offseason, according to O’Connor, who said Ortiz will probably pitch and serve as a DH more often than anything else this spring.

UVa also recruited through the transfer portal to add some veterans to its pitching staff. Grad transfer Brian Gursky made 15 career starts in the last four seasons for Southern California. Another grad transfer, right-handed thrower Dylan Bowers, was Northern Colorado’s Friday night starter the past two years. JUCO transfer Joseph Miceli, from Bergen Community College in New Jersey, was rated No. 26 in the top 50 impact transfers for 2022 by D1Baseball.

“We went out and got some transfer guys because of the amount of innings we lost,” O’Connor said. “There’s some guys who have experience that I really believe are going to contribute to our inning load this year.”

Shortstop, much like the pitching, will be an open competition in practice. O’Connor said three freshmen — Griff O’Ferrall, Justin Rubin and Tristan Shoemaker — are up for the job. O’Ferrall was the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League Player of the Year this past summer when his .404 average led the league.

As for catcher, there isn’t a battle for the role. O’Connor said standout Kyle Teel, a freshman All-American and third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick last season while mostly playing right field and serving as the team’s DH and backup catcher to former starter Logan Michaels, will transition to become the full-time backstop.

Teel’s .335 average was tied for 10th best in the ACC and his 70 hits were tied for the eighth most.

“The only adjustment Kyle needs to make is being the everyday guy at this level,” O’Connor said, “and the wear and tear and the expectation and the consistency that has to be there for nine innings every night. That said, he came here to be our catcher and he’s really skilled. He can really throw. He’s very athletic behind the plate.”

O’Connor said he’s eager to see how the up-the-middle spots and his team progresses through the next three weeks.

“Those pitchers — Wyatt, Savino and Neeck,” O’Connor said, “I’m excited to see these guys be in a position at an elite-level program where they have to emerge. They have to now be the guy and that’s not added pressure, but that’s why you come to Virginia. That’s why they want to come. ... Kyle Teel came here to be the starting catcher at Virginia and lead the team, hit in the middle of the lineup and now it’s, ‘Let’s go, brother.’ I’m excited.”

Hall induction

On Thursday night, UVa will induct two classes into its Baseball Hall of Fame. The event will be held virtually and start at 7 p.m.

“We’re talking like this is the core of guys that got us to Omaha a number of times and won a national championship,” O’Connor said.

The two-man 2022 class features pitcher Connor Jones (2014-16) and catcher Matt Thaiss (2014-6)

And the six-man 2021 class, which was announced last year, consists of outfielder Steve Bryant (1968-70), pitcher Nathan Kirby (2013-15), pitcher Brandon Kline (2010-12), outfielder/first baseman Mike Papi (2012-14), pitcher Josh Sborz (2013-15) and pitcher Brandon Waddell (2013-15).

UVa captured its national championship in 2015, when Jones, Thaiss, Kirby, Sborz and Waddell were all on the squad. Waddell threw seven innings of one-run ball to pick up the win and Kirby earned the save in the championship-clinching victory over Vanderbilt.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.