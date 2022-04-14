Virginia baseball team aims to end skid against Pittsburgh

He understands urgency and adjustments are needed, but Kyle Teel maintains a steady calm in the midst of Virginia’s first losing streak this spring.

The Cavaliers dropped their fourth straight on Tuesday and will try to snap the skid beginning on Friday with the start of their three-game Atlantic Coast Conference set against Pittsburgh at Charles L. Cost Field in the Steel City.

UVa (26-7, 9-6 ACC) and Pitt (19-12, 7-7 ACC) are slated for a 6 p.m. opener, a 3 p.m. contest on Saturday and then wrap up the series at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“Every team goes through a struggle,” Teel said, “so it’s just how we respond. And, we can look at it as something horrible is happening or we can look at it as a learning experience and come back stronger from it.”

UVa’s sophomore catcher said the wisdom he’ll pass along to the many freshmen contributors for the Hoos — shortstop Griff O’Ferrall, right fielder Casey Saucke and designated hitter/first baseman Ethan Anderson — who haven’t dealt with a stretch like this, is that he and his experienced teammates have encountered worse failures before. Last season, the Cavaliers didn’t capture an ACC series until April, but eventually found a groove on the way to the College World Series.

Having won 26 of their first 29 contests and all four of their first ACC series this season until being swept at Miami this past weekend, this version of the club is certainly nowhere near the dire situation the 2021 group was in.

“Because of what we’ve done up until this point,” UVa skipper Brian O’Connor said, “we’re in a great position and there’s no question about that, but we’ve got to get recalibrated and get back to playing good baseball.”

That’s what Teel said, too, stressing the Cavaliers must return to clean fundamentals, better at bats and the great energy they played with during their torrid start to the campaign.

“It’s really easy to be up when things are going your way,” Teel said, “but when things aren’t, you’ve got to put your foot on the gas pedal and really grind it out.”

Teel could be the one to lead the bunch out of the funk. He might be swinging the bat the best he has all season, recording five hits and two walks in last 13 plate appearances while racking up eight total bases over the last three games.

He might have had another hit than that during the span, too, if it wasn’t for Miami closer Andrew Walters’ self-defense when he knocked down a line drive up the middle by Teel with the bases loaded and threw Teel out at first in the ninth on Saturday to halt the Cavaliers’ last-inning comeback bid.

But Teel clubbed a two-run homer over the right-field fence and into the home bullpen on Tuesday at Disharoon Park off of Old Dominion left-hander Tommy Gertner and his herky-jerky delivery. It was one of four hard-hit balls Teel had against the Monarchs. The first went for a base hit into center field. He also lined out to center and smacked a hard grounder toward second.

“I feel good at the plate,” Teel said. “I’m just working hard, hitting every day. Nothing too special.”

Said O’Connor: “I thought Teel had a nice weekend at Miami and I thought he had a really good night [Tuesday], and that’s what you need. Like, Jake Gelof is not going to come through all the time. It’s unrealistic to think the guy is going to hit .500 and that Casey Saucke is going to hit .450. The reality is the numbers we put up in the first half of the season do not happen, so it’s starting to level off and that’s why I say, we’ve got to get back to good, fundamental Virginia baseball.”

O’Connor said he wants his pitching staff to throw more strikes, too, after the Cavaliers walked a combined 22 hitters across the Sunday loss at Miami and the Tuesday setback against Old Dominion.

“It comes down to competing and not getting caught up in a previous pitch or outing or previous inning,” UVa reliever Dylan Bowers said after he navigated around three walks for 2.1 scoreless, hitless frames on Tuesday.

“It’s really working pitch to pitch,” he said. “There are times I’m really good at that and times like [Tuesday] where I wasn’t very good at that. I was getting frustrated when I was getting behind instead of working pitch to pitch.”

Bowers, a graduate transfer from Northern Colorado, said the Cavaliers’ recent troubles have come as a bit of a shock after cruising through the first seven-plus weeks of the campaign.

“We haven’t been super disciplined lately,” Bowers said. “We haven’t been executing the little things very well and it comes down to doing what we were doing when we were winning games and that’s paying attention to little things, playing with a ton of energy and focus and just fighting from pitch one. We’ve gotten away from that a little bit, but we’ve got a phenomenal opportunity this weekend at Pitt.”

Added Teel: “We need to look at this as a speed bump and learn as much as we can.”

The Panthers have won their last three conference series against Clemson, Louisville and Boston College.

