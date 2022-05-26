Virginia baseball team aims to end ACC Tournament stint on high note against Notre Dame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s no shot for Virginia to advance in this Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, but Friday morning’s 11 a.m. tilt with Notre Dame at Truist Field isn’t insignificant either.

After being run-ruled in Wednesday’s Pool D opener — a 13-3, eight-inning loss to Florida State — the Cavaliers (38-16) have a clear objective against the Irish (33-13).

“We always have the mindset that the next game is the most important one,” said UVa standout sophomore third baseman Jake Gelof, who with two singles against the Seminoles logged his 23rd multi-hit performance of the season and elevated his team-leading batting average to .379.

“That’s where all of our focus will be on Friday,” he said, “and to get some momentum going into the [NCAA] Tournament would be a great thing.”

The Hoos have dropped three of their last four contests, and have been outscored 35-23 in those games. They haven’t had a starting pitcher get through six innings since Brian Gursky did it against Virginia Tech on April 30, and their once seemingly unstoppable offense has tallied four runs or fewer in four of the last six games.

UVa left seven men on base in its lopsided loss to Florida State.

“There could be a lot of criticism of the format of this [ACC] Tournament,” Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor said on the heels of his fifth-seeded squad being denied a further chance at a conference crown because of one loss in the league tournament.

“I don’t think it’s fair because people talk about meaningless games,” O’Connor said, “but there are no games that are meaningless for any team in this tournament because it has implications — although it might not have implications on this tournament — it does have implications on next weekend. And I’m not talking about whether or not you get into the [NCAA] Tournament or hosting or things like that, I’m talking about playing good baseball, and that’s what we’re focused on.”

One solid effort isn’t likely going to catapult the Hoos toward a run similar to what they experienced earlier this season when they won 14 straight to open the spring or 26 of their first 29 games. But they’re in search of a spark to reenergize themselves enough to play well in an NCAA regional next week.

The NCAA postseason field will be revealed Monday and the regional round runs June 3 through June 6.

“I think we really just want to show we can bounce back,” Cavaliers left-hander Jake Berry said after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings in relief against Florida State.

Last year, UVa won both of its pool contests in the ACC Tournament ahead of falling 4-2 in a tight semifinal loss to Duke. The Cavaliers picked up steam, though, from an overwhelmingly positive showing in Charlotte, and spurred the success onto capturing the Columbia Regional and Columbia Super Regional en route to Omaha and an appearance in the College World Series.

“So, we have a responsibility to each other to respond,” O’Connor said, “and that’s the opportunity we have and hopefully we play a really good baseball game. I don’t know whether we’ll win or not, but it’s about playing a good baseball game and getting positive momentum going into next weekend.”

If there was an encouraging development Wednesday that UVa could benefit from if it continues into Friday was catcher Kyle Teel’s strong at bats. The left-handed hitter, batting in the six-hole for just the third time this season, had two hits against left-handed pitching. Teel struck an RBI triple into the right-center field gap in the fourth inning and then worked a full count in the eighth before lining a single to center.

Teel, Gelof and leadoff hitter Griff O’Ferrall each had two hits in the loss.

“We just got to come out ready to play against Notre Dame,” Gelof said. “It’s a big game for us.”​

