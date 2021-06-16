Chris Diaz didn’t know if his starting quarterback would play in the first round of the 2019 New Jersey state playoffs. Kyle Teel, his talented signal caller, was battling the flu.

Prior to the game, it didn’t look promising.

“We’re a little nervous and he shows up to the game,” Diaz, the head football coach at Mahwah High School, said. “He doesn’t look good at all.”

Teel opted to suit up and play, despite feeling sick. It was his senior season, and he wanted to be there for his team.

On the first play of the game, he scampered 54 yards for a touchdown. On the team’s next offensive play, Teel sprinted 86 yards for another rushing touchdown.

“I just remember walking back to the sidelines feeling horrible,” Teel said. “It was 20 degrees out with 10 mile-an-hour winds, and I just felt horrible, but I mean we ended up winning the game and it was all worth it.”

Teel, now a budding star for Virginia baseball, led his team to a 37-14 win over Westwood High School in the fall of 2019. Despite feeling under the weather, Teel rushed for 248 yards on 26 carries, scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The performance came as no surprise to Diaz. Neither was Teel’s go-ahead grand slam Monday afternoon to propel UVa into the College World Series for the first time since 2015.

“The bigger the game, the better he played,” Diaz said. “He was clutch in high school, he’s clutch right now.”

At UVa, Teel has been stellar. He’s currently the only UVa player batting over .300 (he’s hitting .320) and he’s tied with Zack Gelof for the team lead with nine home runs despite 10 fewer starts. Teel’s 40 RBI are second on the team, and his .518 slugging percentage leads the Wahoos.

He also boasts a fielding percentage of 1.000, having split time between the outfield and catcher when he’s not serving as the designated hitter.

Teel came up huge in the team’s regional and super regional-clinching wins. He recorded an outfield assist in a 4-3 win over Old Dominion, keeping the deficit at 3-2 in the eighth inning by throwing a runner out at home. In Monday’s super regional victory, his go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the seventh helped extend UVa’s season.

“You will crumble at times when pressure’s on if you’re afraid,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “He’s not afraid.”

Before Teel, a freshman, came to Virginia and became a key piece of the team’s lineup, he was a high school baseball star with MLB interest.

In the fall, when baseball wasn’t taking up as much of his time, Teel played football for fun.

It wasn’t something he practiced during the summer or really at all outside of team practices, but he loved the competition and contact. It offered a 10-game season, much shorter than baseball’s, which placed a higher emphasis on winning each week.

Teel liked that pressure.

“To me, there’s nothing like waking up Saturday morning sore and really tired after a big game, after a win,” Teel said.

Football wasn’t something Teel always played growing up. He took a hiatus from the sport after breaking his collarbone as a third grader.

In eighth grade, a collision during a summer league baseball game sparked his interest in returning to the gridiron.

“It’s fun running into guys,” Teel said.

As Mahwah’s starting quarterback, that’s what Teel did. The team used a run-heavy scheme that featured plenty of quarterback power runs and chances for Teel to get downhill.

Teel comes from an athletic background, with his father Garett having played baseball professionally. There’s also a football connection. Teel’s second cousin, Mike, was drafted into the NFL and was a standout quarterback at Rutgers from 2004-08. He helped lead the Scarlet Knights to winning records from 2005-08, each of his four years after a redshirt season.

Rutgers went 11-2 in 2006, upsetting No. 3 Louisville and winning a bowl game. Teel threw for over 2,000 yards that fall.

Mike watched Kyle grow up, and he’s relished the chance to watch someone else in the family star at the collegiate level.

“It’s been cool to be a fan,” Mike Teel said. “I was him a little while ago now, probably 10-15 years ago, so I didn’t get to experience that from a family perspective because I was the one playing. Now I get to be on the outside looking in and I get to be the family and the fan, which is really cool because I’ve never had that in my life.”

For the Teel family, that means an active group chat of about 35-40 people on UVa baseball game days. Mike is currently working on finding a flight from New Jersey to Omaha, hoping to catch Kyle’s College World Series games in person.

While football never became more than a competitive fall hobby for Kyle, his baseball talents have blossomed, much to UVa’s delight.

At a Teel family gathering a couple weeks ago, they spent some time looking through old photographs, including finding one in which Kyle is about 12 years old.

While Kyle’s fun-loving attitude didn’t fade in the years since, the former high school quarterback is anything but a kid on the athletic field.

“Now he’s turned into a man,” Mike said.

