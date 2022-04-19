Virginia baseball program will retire Ryan Zimmerman's No. 11

The program’s most recognizable alum has earned a full afternoon of celebration.

On Tuesday, the Virginia baseball program announced it’ll retire Ryan Zimmerman’s No. 11 during a pregame ceremony prior to its April 30 matchup with Virginia Tech at Disharoon Park.

It’s being tabbed as ‘Ryan Zimmerman Day,’ in which all spectators at the ballpark will be given Zimmerman t-shirts and the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a special edition UVa Zimmerman bobblehead.

Zimmerman is the second person in Cavaliers history to have his number retired. Former coach and administrator Jim West had his No. 24 retired in 1992.

West and Zimmerman were part of UVa’s inaugural Baseball Hall of Fame Class in 2018.

“We’re very, very proud of [Zimmerman],” Hoos skipper Brian O’Connor said in February after Zimmerman announced his retirement from Major League Baseball. “What he accomplished is truly amazing, and the fact that 88 days after wearing our uniform, he makes his Major League debut and stays there for 17 years. It’s really unheard of.”

Zimmerman was a three-year letterwinner at UVa, and O’Connor coached him in 2004 and 2005. For the Cavaliers, he was a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference choice and had a career batting average of .355.

He was drafted fourth overall in the ’05 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals, who he stayed with throughout his entire big-league career. Zimmerman helped Washington capture a World Series championship in 2019 and finished as the franchise’s leader for games, runs, hits, doubles, homers, RBI, extra-base hits and total bases.

“Ryan Zimmerman is all class in everything he does,” O’Connor said. “From the way he played on the field, his leadership and his poise that he played with, and I always say you can tell a lot about professional athletes at the highest level about, ‘Do they make their community better?’ And you can certainly say that about Ryan.”

The Nats are also planning to retire Zimmerman’s No. 11 in June.

UVa will take the No. 11 out of circulation after this season. Sophomore outfielder Addie Burrow currently wears it.

