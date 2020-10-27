Virginia baseball program relishes return to practice this fall

“I think depth is gonna be very, very important in the spring,” O’Connor said. “It’s going to be important because of COVID. All of a sudden, if you have a handful of players out for two or three weeks, that depth is hopefully what’s going to keep you in the mix. If you don’t have that depth and all of a sudeen you lose two or three players for contact tracing or whatever it is, you could be in trouble.”

Fortunately for the Wahoos, they hold plenty of depth at numerous positions.

At the plate, the Cavaliers return players like Max Cotier, Zack Gelof, Nick Kent and Chris Newell, among others. There’s tremendous talent and depth at just about every position.

A bright spot this fall has been Alex Tappen. He started 54 games in 2018 before playing in 46 games in 2019. He struggled with injuries last spring, only starting five games. He could be in for an increased role from last spring in 2021.

"I feel like he’s really having a nice fall,” O’Connor said. “He’s been very, very consistent. Would be a nice little punch for our lineup and he’s got some versatility, can play right field, play first base.”

Add Tappen to the list of players who add depth to UVa’s arsenal.

Spring schedule