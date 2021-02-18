Virginia baseball preview: Cavaliers eye return to the postseason

Gelof, a professional prospect, believes the Cavaliers can make it to Omaha, but he’s more focused on the daily grind needed to win ACC games.

“Everyone knows we want to get there, but you can’t win a national championship in one day,” Gelof said. “You got to be about the work and be about getting better every day.”

The game-by-game grind begins this weekend against a competitive UConn team. Prior to that, UVa competed this fall in practices. With so much returning talent, the practices were intense.

O’Connor emphasized playing games against each other since the program missed out on most of its 2020 spring season. Some players found summer-league teams, but most guys missed out on a significant chunk of game action last spring and summer.

“The fall was definitely the most competitive fall I’ve ever been a part of, which is great,” fifth-year catcher Logan Michaels said. “Everybody was getting better from it.”

A productive fall and an abundance of talent in the lineup and on the mound make UVa a likely College World Series contender entering the spring. The Cavaliers know they need to focus on the day-do-day challenges.