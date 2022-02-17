Virginia baseball preview: After reaching Omaha last season, Cavaliers begin with a 'new, fresh slate'

He and his program have been through this before.

Four times previously, longtime Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor and the Cavaliers have readied for new seasons on the heels of historic ones in which they reached the College World Series.

“It’s always exciting coming off an Omaha team because every kid that comes here to play,” O’Connor said, “that’s part of the reason they come. It’s a goal and dream of theirs to play in Omaha, so when you accomplish that and then transition into the next year, every transition off of the five teams that went have been different.”

On this fifth occasion, the Hoos have a unique mix of returning players who starred or made unforgettable contributions from their ascent after a slow start in the Atlantic Coast Conference all the way through the Columbia Regional and Super Regional to the College World Series last year, as well as newcomers whose only knowledge of the pressure-packed postseason is second-hand through those familiar veterans.

UVa commences on its new campaign Friday with the start of a three-game weekend in Boiling Springs, N.C. The Cavaliers open against Bellarmine before meeting host Gardner-Webb on Saturday and NJIT on Sunday. Of the three opponents, NJIT is most notable, having earned its way into the NCAA Tournament last year. O’Connor’s squad, which went 36-27 in 2021, is slated to face nine opponents that reached an NCAA Regional last June.

The Hoos will play 12 straight nonconference games — including Tuesday’s home opener against VMI — to begin the season ahead of starting ACC play next month at Duke.

“It’s a fresh college baseball season for everybody,” O’Connor said of the season-opening weekend. “You know, we’ve certainly done our homework on returning rosters and watched some video and things like that, but I’ll tell you, in this early part of the season, I don’t get too much into it. It’s about us and how we play and our team.”

Since the fall when the current group of Cavaliers were together for the first time, there’s been a quest, according to junior center fielder Chris Newell, to pass the lessons learned from last season and the understanding of what it takes to succeed from the returners to the rest of the roster.

“Leadership is something we were unsure of in the beginning of the year,” Newell said, “especially because we had all these new players coming in and we do have some veteran leadership that returned. But it was a matter of finding those guys to step up and take those [younger] guys under their wing to show them the way of Virginia baseball. And from the fall to now, that’s something definitely we’ve noticed as a team that we needed to improve on and I think we have.”

Said fifth-year senior first baseman/pitcher Devin Ortiz: “We talk to a lot of the younger guys and the transfer guys about the stories and what we went through with that team last year and the adversity we faced. And I think that honestly gets ‘em more excited and shows that anything is possible.”

Newell, Ortiz, junior second baseman Max Cotier, sophomore catcher Kyle Teel and sophomore third baseman Jake Gelof are among the most seasoned and accomplished everyday players back. They were in the lineup during the Cavaliers’ 4-12 start in ACC action and when UVa finished the regular season with four straight series wins in conference to springboard itself into the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

Teel, widely considered one of the top players in college baseball after batting .335 with nine homers as a freshman, was selected as a Preseason All-American by D1Baseball.com and Perfect Game.

To augment that nucleus, though, the Hoos will turn to some less experienced personnel.

They’ll start freshman Griff O’Ferrall at shortstop while their first weekend pitching rotation begins with senior Brandon Neeck and is capped by grad transfer Brian Gursky. Neeck has made 25 career relief appearances, but hasn’t started since high school, and Gursky, an import from Southern California, worked mostly out of the bullpen for the Trojans last year.

Sandwiched between Neeck and Gursky is junior Nate Savino, the lone starting pitcher with significant starts under his belt. He went 3-3 with a 3.79 ERA over 10 starts and six relief outings for the Hoos last spring.

Other pitching roles, which will likely to be determined and sorted through during the coming weeks, features more players mostly seeking to make an impact for the first time in their careers. Sophomore Jake Berry and Will Geerdes, a Columbia transfer, could start or throw in relief, O’Connor said. Bullpen options are junior Matt Wyatt, Northern Colorado transfer Dylan Bowers and freshman Jay Woolfolk. Of those five, only Wyatt, the owner of 51 strikeouts in 39.2 innings last year has logged significant innings in a UVa uniform.

“Everyone just needs to do their part,” Teel said. “Everyone needs to step up no matter what role it is and I’m really excited to see how we all come together.”

Said Newell: “It’s still Virginia baseball at its core, but you do have fresh faces, and the process we went through in the fall was educating everyone how to play Virginia baseball. … But it’s a new, fresh slate.”

O’Connor said he’s eager to see the group grow and roles evolve throughout the spring to help the team reach its goals.

UVa has a preseason ranking as high as No. 5 by Baseball America. The Cavaliers also begin the year at No. 21 in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 24 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and are unranked by D1Baseball.

“This program and any college program should not be measured whether they get to Omaha or not,” O’Connor said. “Sadly, that is a measuring stick of the elite program, and we don’t run away from that but it is so freaking hard to get there that we don’t take it for granted. We cherish it, and it’s been a learning experience for the guys that are back this year.”

