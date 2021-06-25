Virginia baseball players hold their heads high after magical late-season run comes to an end

OMAHA, Neb. — Players gathered in left field, embracing for hugs that felt like they lasted minutes.
A magical season for the Virginia baseball team just ended with a 6-2 loss to No. 2 Texas in a College World Series elimination game. The squad that felt like a team of destiny after winning 14 of its final 20 ACC games and six consecutive NCAA Tournament elimination games quickly saw its season end with a pair of heartbreaking late-inning defeats in Omaha.
Even amid the disappointment, the group lingered at TD Ameritrade Park well after midnight local time. Nobody seemed ready to leave.
“This is as special a team as we’ve had in this uniform at this university,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said.
After a 14-4 start in 2020, the group saw its season cut short due to COVID-19. While it’s not the exact same roster as that 2020 group, the 2021 unit is close to the same. Many of the key contributors returned, including a few for an unexpected additional season thanks to eligibility relief granted by the NCAA.
The loaded group of returners placed UVa in the top 20 of most preseason polls, with some even giving the Cavaliers a top-5 spot. O’Connor’s team fell woefully short of those initial expectations, starting 4-12 in the ACC.
“Many teams at times fold when that happens,” O’Connor said. “And they just wouldn’t let it happen. They kept grinding.”
A direct conversation at the beginning of April at Georgia Tech between O’Connor and the players laid out what was needed to make a run at the NCAA Tournament. Virginia rallied from that point, finishing ACC action with an 18-18 record.
Once into the NCAA Tournament, the Cavaliers did significant damage.
They lost the first game of their regional as a No. 3 seed, but won four in a row away from home to make a super regional. It was the first time in program history the Cavaliers advanced after dropping the first game of a regional.
“What I think is really, really special about this team is the trust that we have in each other,” sophomore outfielder Chris Newell said. “I can tell you just offensively within our lineup, if you get out, you have all the confidence in the world that the guy after you or the guy after him is going to get something done for us.”
There wasn’t one player who carried the postseason load for the Cavaliers.
Devin Ortiz and Kyle Teel delivered late-game heroics in the regional and super regional. Zack Gelof delivered consistently all postseason, racking up seven hits in Omaha. Newell delivered in the two CWS losses, hitting important home runs in each defeat to give Virginia chances to win.
Pitchers like Griff McGarry and Matt Wyatt performed above their regular-season numbers, thriving when UVa needed big showings on the mound.
Adversity made Virginia better, and the super regional even started with a loss before two consecutive wins sent the Wahoos to Omaha for the first time since 2015. It marked the program’s fifth appearance under O’Connor.
“What I’ll remember about them is they just stood up and competed and were not going to be denied of this opportunity to play in June,” O’Connor said.
In Omaha, UVa opened with a 6-0 win over No. 3 Tennessee. Senior pitcher Andrew Abbott and his battery mate, catcher Logan Michaels, shined on the game’s biggest stage. Abbott tossed six shutout innings, while Michaels hit his first home run of the season on Father’s Day, with his dad watching from the stands.
Unfortunately for UVa, its run came to an end as its bullpen ran out of gas. Virginia was tied or led Mississippi State and Texas entering the eighth inning.
The wheels fell off after that.
UVa’s last two opponents scored a combined 10 runs over the game’s final two frames to end the Cavaliers' run in Omaha.
Juniors Blake Bales and Brandon Neeck were among those unavailable Thursday night, and closer Stephen Schoch was less than 100% when he struggled Tuesday. The Cavaliers were spent from the eight games needed to reach Omaha.
“I don’t want to take anything away from any team, what Mississippi State did or Texas did,” O’Connor said. “They’re great clubs, but I felt like some of our guys were on fumes for what they’ve had to do down the stretch run. Not our position players, but some of our arms.”
Without a few of its best bullpen arms healthy or available, the Cavaliers’ opponents took advantage. Ultimately, the team that advanced out of a regional due to exceptional pitching depth ran out of arms.
The losses to Mississippi State and Texas ensure that UVa won’t bring home national title No. 2, but the Cavaliers won’t let that take away from their accomplishments during a challenging year.
“There’s no reason that we should come out here with our heads down because we really did do something special as a group,” Newell said.