Virginia baseball players hold their heads high after magical late-season run comes to an end

A direct conversation at the beginning of April at Georgia Tech between O’Connor and the players laid out what was needed to make a run at the NCAA Tournament. Virginia rallied from that point, finishing ACC action with an 18-18 record.

Once into the NCAA Tournament, the Cavaliers did significant damage.

They lost the first game of their regional as a No. 3 seed, but won four in a row away from home to make a super regional. It was the first time in program history the Cavaliers advanced after dropping the first game of a regional.

“What I think is really, really special about this team is the trust that we have in each other,” sophomore outfielder Chris Newell said. “I can tell you just offensively within our lineup, if you get out, you have all the confidence in the world that the guy after you or the guy after him is going to get something done for us.”

There wasn’t one player who carried the postseason load for the Cavaliers.