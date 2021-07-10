Virginia baseball players, commits will face big decisions during MLB Draft

Had COVID-19 impacts not led to a shortened, five-round 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, the Virginia baseball team could have looked much different this past spring.
The Cavaliers would have likely gone through the 2021 season without senior pitchers Andrew Abbott and Griff McGarry. The duo needed patience in pursuit of their big-league dreams, which will take its next steps in the coming days.
“I’m excited for all those guys,” UVa head coach Brian O’Connor said. “The draft last year was unlike something that’s ever happened.”
This year, the MLB Draft will include 20 rounds, substantially more than the five rounds it went last summer, but fewer than the 40-round event in 2019. The draft starts on Sunday at 7 p.m. with the first round. Rounds 2-10 will be completed Monday beginning at 1 p.m. and the final 10 rounds will wrap up Tuesday starting at noon.
The increase in length from last year all but guarantees players such as Abbott, McGarry and juniors Zack Gelof and Mike Vasil will hear their names called.
Abbott is arguably the best prospect of the group.
ESPN baseball insider Kiley McDaniel has the left-handed pitcher going 71st overall to the San Diego Padres in his recent mock draft. Abbott enters the draft after a stellar season as a starter where he posted a 2.87 ERA across 106 2/3 innings and struck out a team-high 162 batters.
“I could see him being an option for a team that wants to get a money saver as early as 20, maybe through 40,” McDaniel told The Daily Progress in a phone interview. “And then I think more in line with his talent, like 41-70.”
As for Vasil, he started the season as one of UVa’s most consistent pitchers before fading down the stretch. He did pitch well in the College World Series, keeping UVa close in its eventual loss to Texas.
Vasil ended the season with a 4.52 ERA. He pitched 81 2/3 innings, striking out 73. Vasil possesses a bigger body than Abbott, perhaps intriguing teams with his physical potential.
“I would say he probably goes in the third round, but I also haven’t heard his name coming up a lot, so I’m kind of wondering if maybe he ends up going back to school and tries to maybe get closer to that mid-first round and be a 22-year-old next year,” McDaniel said.
Unlike other major sports, entering the draft and being selected doesn’t mean a player is done with college. Abbott and McGarry aren’t expected to return to college for a fifth season, but other players have decisions ahead of them.
Vasil and Gelof could decide they want another season to boost their draft stock and potential early career earnings. Gelof hit nine home runs and stole 12 bases this season, hitting well late in the year. A full senior season showcasing increased power numbers could move Gelof into the first couple rounds. On the flip side, he’s played well at Virginia and is good enough to start shaping his game in the minor leagues.
Other UVa players with decisions include incoming freshmen and a few upperclassmen. Would a team draft someone like senior first baseman and designated hitter Devin Ortiz or take a chance on junior pitcher Brandon Neeck, who pitched sparingly but showcased elite stuff?
Neeck and McGarry were two pitchers who impressed scouts with late-season performances and electric stuff. The talent is obvious for both.
“I could see either of them going as high as the third round to the right team, especially if they want to turn pro and that’s a number that makes sense for them,” McDaniel said.
Incoming freshman Benny Montgomery is a projected first-round pick and likely to turn professional. McDaniel has Montgomery going 13th overall in his latest mock draft. Shane Panzini, a pitcher, may go in the early rounds and decide to turn professional as well.
Other players, like football and baseball commit Jay Woolfolk, want to see if and where they get drafted before making their final decision.
“I don’t really have a bad situation — one doesn’t work out, I just go to the other,” Woolfolk told the Richmond-Times Dispatch. “So I don’t really know where I’m at with it.”
The MLB Draft brings with it uncertainty.
How much money will players want from teams? That often affects draft stock and subsequent decisions on whether to come to college. Which veteran guys want to return for another year in Charlottesville, hoping for a return trip to Omaha?