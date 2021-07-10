Virginia baseball players, commits will face big decisions during MLB Draft

“I could see him being an option for a team that wants to get a money saver as early as 20, maybe through 40,” McDaniel told The Daily Progress in a phone interview. “And then I think more in line with his talent, like 41-70.”

As for Vasil, he started the season as one of UVa’s most consistent pitchers before fading down the stretch. He did pitch well in the College World Series, keeping UVa close in its eventual loss to Texas.

Vasil ended the season with a 4.52 ERA. He pitched 81 2/3 innings, striking out 73. Vasil possesses a bigger body than Abbott, perhaps intriguing teams with his physical potential.

“I would say he probably goes in the third round, but I also haven’t heard his name coming up a lot, so I’m kind of wondering if maybe he ends up going back to school and tries to maybe get closer to that mid-first round and be a 22-year-old next year,” McDaniel said.

Unlike other major sports, entering the draft and being selected doesn’t mean a player is done with college. Abbott and McGarry aren’t expected to return to college for a fifth season, but other players have decisions ahead of them.