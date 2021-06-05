Virginia baseball notebook: Ortiz's gritty at-bat sparks big sixth inning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Devin Ortiz tossed the bat with the kind of pizzazz reserved for the beginning of a home run trot. Though he was only advancing 90 feet, the reaction seemed justified.

Third-seeded Virginia used a big sixth inning to roll past No. 4-seed Jacksonville, 13-8, on Saturday in an NCAA Tournament elimination game at Founders Park. The frame lasted 10 batters, featured five runs, six hits — and one impactful walk.

Ortiz, UVa’s designated hitter, came to the plate with none out and teammate Kyle Teel on first base. The Cavaliers were trailing, 7-6. What transpired was a 12-pitch at-bat against Dolphins reliever Christian Graham — including six foul balls — and a well-earned pass to first.

Virginia’s dugout erupted.

“Everybody recognized that Ortiz was battling,” said UVa coach Brian O’Connor. “It started off 0-2. And Devin hasn’t been swinging the bat up to his standard, and so that at-bat flipped the switch for him personally, but also I just think it really ignited our team when you have a teammate in there that’s fighting like that when your backs are against the wall in a must-win game.”

Nic Kent followed Ortiz’s marathon with an RBI double. Two batters later, Jake Gelof launched a two-run homer, punctuating the game-breaking inning.