Virginia baseball notebook: Neeck named Cavaliers' opening day starter

He hasn’t started a game on the mound since his high school days.

But senior left-hander Brandon Neeck said he’s ready to do so for Virginia in its season-opener on Friday against Bellarmine at the Jerry Bryson Classic in Boiling Springs, N.C.

On Wednesday, Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor named Neeck the team’s opening day starter.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Neeck said, “and certainly, there’s been a lot of ups and downs in my college career so far and it’s not exactly how I expected things to go. But it’s been a long time coming and I’m very excited.”

Neeck missed the 2019 season with injury. He bounced back to make three appearances out of the bullpen as a sophomore before the campaign was shortened due to coronavirus, and last season he logged 22 relief outings.

He said during the offseason he changed his throwing program in order to become a starter and evolved his workouts, gearing them toward pitching one day a week as opposed to being available each day like he had to be as a reliever.

“He’s progressively continued to develop,” O’Connor said. “To me, with Neeck, it’s his poise and it doesn’t seem like there’s any moment too big for him, and he’s got good stuff. He’s left-handed, got a 90-mph fastball, a good slider and a good changeup and I think he has the makings of someone who can be a real good starter in our league.”

Neeck said he carries confidence with him from last season into this one, having earned a win and set the UVa postseason record for strikeouts with 16 in his 5.2 innings against Old Dominion in the NCAA Tournament. Following Neeck in the weekend rotation, according to O’Connor, will be fellow southpaws junior Nate Savino on Saturday against Gardner-Webb and Southern California transfer Brian Gursky on Sunday against NJIT. O’Connor said he’s never had an all-lefty rotation previously.

“Everyone talks about there being an advantage of being a left-handed pitcher and there’s a couple of reasons why that is,” he said. “They control the running game and execute and I like it. Who knows where we’ll be at next weekend or the weekend after, but that’s where we’re starting out and I like where it’s at.”

Freshman earns SS job

The three-man competition for the Cavaliers’ shortstop job is over.

Freshman Griff O’Ferrall beat fellow first-year infielders Justin Rubin and Tristan Shoemaker for the gig.

“He’s a good leader for an 18-year-old that is in his first year of college baseball,” O’Connor said of O’Ferrall. “He knows what’s going on and I anticipate him probably leading off for us.”

O’Ferrall was the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year last spring while starring at St. Christopher’s School in Richmond. He was the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Metro Co-Player of the Year with fellow Cavaliers teammate Jay Woolfolk, who will pitch out of the bullpen for the Hoos this spring.

Additionally, O’Ferrall played for the Auburn Doubledays in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League this past summer and was the Player of the Year in that league for batting .404 to lead the PGCBL in hitting.

“He’s a very mature kid,” sophomore third baseman Jake Gelof, who will start next to O’Ferrall on the left side of the infield, said, “especially coming in for his age. Mature approach at the plate and very good defensively, so I think he’s going to have a very good UVa career here.”

O’Connor praises Zimmerman

Former Virginia standout Ryan Zimmerman, on Tuesday, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after spending his entire 16-season, big-league career with the Washington Nationals.

Washington drafted Zimmerman with the No. 4 pick in the 2005 MLB Draft, and he went onto retire as the Nationals’ career leader in games, runs, hits, home runs and RBI. He also aided Washington in its 2019 World Series-winning campaign, tallying 14 hits, two homers and seven RBI that postseason.

“We’re very, very proud of him,” O’Connor, who in his first two years as coach of the Hoos coached Zimmerman, said, “and what he accomplished is truly amazing in the fact that 88 days after wearing our uniform on this field, he makes his Major League debut and stays there for 17 years. It’s really unheard of. It’s how he did it. Ryan Zimmerman is all class in everything that he does.”

