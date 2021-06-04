Virginia baseball notebook: Loss leaves Cavaliers with another uphill climb

Power Brothers, again

There’s something about tournament play and the Gelofs.

Jake and Zack Gelof, Virginia brothers and teammates, homered in the same game for the second time in a week. They turned the feat against Notre Dame in pool play of the ACC Tournament on May 28. When they did it again Friday — Jake to left field, Zack to right — it happened in the same inning.

“I'm sure I'll be even more thankful maybe like down the road,” Zack Gelof said of Friday’s family accomplishment. “I think at the time it was to take the lead. So that was bigger in the moment. Definitely special when we can step up. It was good, but we just didn't do enough [to win the game].”

The Gelofs are the only brother tandem in the O’Connor era to homer in the same game.

Up and down

If Friday was his final appearance in a Virginia uniform, Andrew Abbott used it to move up the record books one last time. The Wahoo ace recorded six strikeouts, giving him 142 for the season. That’s enough to jump program hall of famer Seth Greisinger for third-most in a single season.

Abbott is four behind Tim Burcham (146) for second-most Ks in a year.

Along with his strikeouts, Abbott allowed four runs on four hits and walked one batter in 5 2/3 innings. Wes Clarke’s home run in the first ended Abbott’s scoreless streak at 31 innings. It was also the first extra-base hat Abbott’s yielded since giving up three HRs to Duke on April 23.