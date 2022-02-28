Virginia baseball notebook: Hot-hitting Hoos off to best start since 2017

The preseason All-American didn’t overcomplicate Virginia’s early success.

“When you put the ball in play and you hit the ball hard, you’re going to win games,” Cavaliers sophomore catcher Kyle Teel said.

UVa is 7-0 for the first time since 2017.

These Hoos have largely beaten up on their opponents — Bellarmine, Gardner-Webb, NJIT, VMI and Cornell — with a run differential of +75 through the seven contests. All but the season-opener, a 1-0 blanking of Bellarmine, were decided by five or more runs.

They’re hitting .349 as a team and boasting a .475 on-base percentage, the eighth-highest in all of college baseball, while their pitching staff’s combined ERA is 1.57. That’s the seventh-lowest in the sport.

“When you have a lot of new players, which we do this year,” UVa skipper Brian O’Connor said, “especially in new roles on the pitching staff, when you can start off like this, it does something for their confidence with the belief in their teammates and what they’re capable of doing.”

Junior left-handed pitcher Nate Savino, the lone pitcher with previous starting experience who returned to the rotation for this year, said the run support doesn’t hurt either, for him or whoever is pitching on a given afternoon. He got the win in Friday’s 24-9 blowout victory against Cornell. He struck out 11 over four frames in the outing.

“We’re feeling great and feeling like we can beat anybody in the country right now,” Savino said. “We’re cruising right now. Our bats are on fire and we’re pitching great.”

Teel said the starters and relievers have done a nice job even though their effort might be a tad overlooked just because of all the crooked numbers UVa’s hitters have put on the scoreboard. As part of USC transfer Brian Gursky’s second start, he registered an immaculate inning — defined as nine pitches to record three strikeouts — in the second inning on Saturday. Brandon Neeck followed Savino and Gursky with eight punch outs to earn the win on Sunday.

“He did a really good job dominating with his fastball,” Teel said of Neeck, “and had really good secondary stuff to play off of.”

And then there’s Teel.

He entered the weekend against Cornell with only three hits in his first 14 at-bats after hitting .335 as a freshman last year. But by Sunday, he had broken out to join others like Jake Gelof, Casey Saucke and Devin Ortiz who have swung it really well throughout the young season.

Teel walked five times on Friday, and then two days later, smacked a 421-foot grand slam to right to go along with an RBI single he had earlier in the game.

“When you’re seeing a lot of pitches, not only does it help the team, but you get an opportunity to see the ball,” Teel said of drawing those five walks on Friday and how those plate appearances correlated to a strong Sunday. “It helped me lock in.”

About the way the group has started, he added: “We’re just having fun and I think that’s a big part.”

UVa hosts William & Mary (3-1) on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

How Gelof’s hot start stacks up

On Monday, Gelof was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week by the conference and earned National Player of the Week honors from Collegiate Baseball.

Through the first pair of weekends this season, the UVa sophomore third baseman leads the country in slugging percentage (1.722) and is tied for fourth nationally for batting average (.611). His 19 RBI and five homers are tied for the fourth most.

“I’ve worked on some things,” Gelof said after hitting for the cycle on Sunday, “really seeing the ball, letting it get deeper, find the barrel and not being so jumpy at the plate. And if you’re swinging at good pitches to hit in the zone, great things are going to happen.”

Around the ACC, only N.C. State freshman Tommy White has put together as impressive of a beginning to this spring as Gelof. White is hitting .588 with nine homers and 29 RBI through the Wolfpack’s first eight games.

In the polls

UVa is ranked No. 5 in the latest Baseball America poll released Monday. The Hoos also moved up to No. 12 in Collegiate Baseball Top 25, but remain unranked by D1Baseball.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.