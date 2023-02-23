The tall, lean left-hander worked quickly, efficiently and was in control during his first start with his new team this past Tuesday.

Virginia’s Connelly Early displayed traits of which would match those of a former Patriot League Pitcher of the Year, an honor Early earned last spring in his second season at Army. His debut outing with UVa was last Friday out of the bullpen against Navy, but wasn’t as clean as the start against the Lancers.

“I had pretty good command of my stuff,” Early said after picking up his first victory as a member of the Hoos in their 26-2 win over Longwood.

He threw four scoreless innings, yielding only one hit and striking out four while facing the minimum of 12 batters. Early caught the second hitter he faced looking at a fastball for a called third strike. He started and ended the third inning the same way — with Longwood hitters staring down strike threes. The second strikeout came with a slider and the next came with a full-count fastball that nipped the inside corner for the punch out.

“His fastball command was better,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said, and that’s something the 20th-year skipper explained Early has worked on since arriving from West Point.

Early said he’s figuring out to pitch with more muscle. The 6-foot-3 southpaw is up to 195 pounds this spring after pitching at 172 pounds last year with the Black Knights.

“And see, he’s throwing harder,” O’Connor continued. “He’s physically stronger than he was last year and so he’s throwing the ball better velocity wise, but with that sometimes comes command issues and that’s what he’s got to learn and what he’s got to perfect. And he’s definitely better, but he needs to just continue to take this opportunity to improve because we’re going to need him every time he gets the opportunity out there.”

And that’s regardless of whether Early starts games or contributes as a reliever, though, he mostly started for Army a season ago while logging 7-4 mark with a 3.26 ERA over 14 starts and two appearances in relief.

Early said he trusts O’Connor to use him however is needed this season. It’s one of the reasons why he decided on UVa after leaving Army.

“They do a great job every year with getting to the postseason so it was automatic after I came for a visit,” Early said. “It felt like home and I felt like the coaching staff could take me to the next level.”

The other reason Early and the Cavaliers were a match, he said, was because of his familiarity with the Hoos.

Early is from the Commonwealth, pitched at James River High School in Midlothian and was a VHSL All-State choice in 2019.

“I grew up coming to games and loving UVa baseball,” he said, “so it’s a cool coincidence that I ended up back here.”

UVa won’t overlook Columbia

The Cavaliers have outscored their first four opponents 65-11 in easy wins over Navy, Ohio, UNC Wilmington and Longwood.

But they know the competition level increases this weekend when defending Ivy League champion Columbia visits for a three-game series beginning Friday at Disharoon Park.

The Lions, who are opening their season in Charlottesville, won twice in the Blacksburg Regional last June and were picked to take the Ivy League crown again this year.

“They got a heck of a coaching staff, really good players,” O’Connor said. “They scored a ton of runs last year in the Virginia Tech Regional. They knocked around Gonzaga, who a lot of people thought had one of the best pitching staffs in the country, so they’re not going to back down.”

From that Columbia bunch, it returns first-team All-Ivy League catcher Weston Eberly and first-team All-Ivy League outfielder Hayden Schott. Schott led the Lions with 12 homers and 55 RBI a season ago and Eberly batted .333 in the postseason with a homer, double and five RBI.

“I know how well coached they are,” O’Connor said, “and we’re going to need to put this one [win over Longwood] behind us and get ready for a good team.”

Backups get valued experience

One benefit for UVa in its lopsided wins during the first week was that the Cavaliers were able to empty their bench and get at-bats for newer players in dominant victories against Longwood and Navy.

Freshman infielder Henry Godbout has seven hits and homer, and Washington College transfer Chris Baker has three hits and five RBI.

“A lot of guys have had opportunities already,” O’Connor said, “and that’s good because depth is important. This is a long season and you use a lot of different guys. And when you have the opportunity, you need to get them in the game.”