Virginia baseball notebook: Cavaliers have chance to achieve a rare feat Monday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. – What Virginia will be trying to pull off Monday is an extremely rare feat.
Speaking with The (Columbia. S.C.) State newspaper last week, D1baseball.com national writer Aaron Fitt estimated teams that lose one of its first two games in an NCAA baseball regional have a “less than 10% chance” of coming back and winning a regional championship.
The Cavaliers, after a Sunday sweep of South Carolina (3-2) and Old Dominion (8-3), are one victory away from joining an exclusive club.
Third-seeded UVa has battled back from its Friday setback to the Gamecocks to the brink of its first Super Regional appearance since 2015.
The Wahoos (32-24) and top-seeded Monarchs (44-15) will play a second regional championship game Monday night.
Though it hasn’t happened often, a regional winner coming out of the losers bracket has happened at Founders Park. Then-host South Carolina, in 2016, won four straight after dropping its opener to Rhode Island.
The Cavaliers have only won four straight games once this season, a five-game streak from May 14-21.
Virginia has advanced to the Super Regional round multiple times in the Brian O’Connor era, but has never taken a path like it’s on in Columbia.
“Incredibly hard,” said O’Connor, who has the Hoos in the NCAA Tournament for the 15th time in his 18 years. “It’s very, very hard. All the regionals we’ve been in … and we’ve been in different scenarios … to keep fighting your way back and get a chance to play in the championship [Monday] night, it’s really rare. It’s rare in our history.”
After receiving a record-setting pitching performance from the combination of Griff McGarry and Brandon Neeck in Sunday’s nightcap, O’Connor is undecided on which Wahoos he’ll throw Monday.
Virginia used six arms — Matt Wyatt, Blake Bales, Zach Messinger, Stephen Schoch, McGarry, Neeck — for 18 innings Sunday.
“I have no idea who’s pitching [Monday],” O’Connor said. “We will put our heads together [Monday] morning and figure that out. We’re gonna need guys to step up on the mound like we did today.”
ODU will throw right-hander Hunter Gregory (8-2, 3.16 ERA).
Where Monday’s winner heads next remains a mystery after national seed and host TCU was eliminated on the opposite side of the bracket. That leaves Dallas Baptist and Oregon State left in the Fort Worth (Texas) Regional.
A return to Columbia is a possibility.
Star rookie comparisons
Virginia’s future seems bright with Kyle Teel and Jake Gelof as lineup cornerstones.
The freshmen have combined for 15 hits through four games in Columbia.
How Teel and Gelof’s debuts compare to a trio of notable Cavaliers in their first regional:
■ Teel – 7-for-18, 2 2Bs, 3 RBI, 4 Rs
■ Gelof – 8-for-19, HR, 2 RBI, 3 Rs
■ Adam Haseley (2015, Lake Elsionore, California, Regional – three games) – 4-12, 3B, 2B, RBI, 4 Rs
■ Pavin Smith (2015, Lake Elsinore, California, Regional – three games) – 3-9, 3 RBIs
■ Ernie Clement (2015, Lake Elsinore, California, Regional – three games) – 2-11, 2B, 3 RBI
Bombs over Columbia
The 2021 NCAA Tournament is turning into a slugfest as, through Sunday night, over 240 home runs had been hit across all games. That’s a regional record since college baseball went to the less springy BBCOR bats in 2011.
Virginia, through four games, has six HRs and has given up four.
Shades of Sborz
Virginia’s win over South Carolina in Sunday’s early game advanced the Cavaliers to a regional championship for the first time since 2015.
Turns out a lot of what’s happening this weekend is leading to flashbacks to some of UVa’s most memorable postseason runs.
Wyatt and McGarry, Sunday’s starters against USC and ODU, each recorded eight strikeouts. The right-handers tied for the most Ks by a Cavalier starting pitcher in an NCAA Tournament game since Josh Sborz had nine against Maryland in the deciding game of the 2014 Charlottesville Super Regional.
Neeck then one-upped his teammates with a program-record 16 Ks – two more than Will Roberts against Navy in the opener of the 2011 Charlottesville Regional — in 5 2/3 innings of relief of McGarry.
The Hoos against ODU recorded a program record for number of strikeouts in a game with 24.