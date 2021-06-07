Virginia baseball notebook: Cavaliers have chance to achieve a rare feat Monday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. – What Virginia will be trying to pull off Monday is an extremely rare feat.

Speaking with The (Columbia. S.C.) State newspaper last week, D1baseball.com national writer Aaron Fitt estimated teams that lose one of its first two games in an NCAA baseball regional have a “less than 10% chance” of coming back and winning a regional championship.

The Cavaliers, after a Sunday sweep of South Carolina (3-2) and Old Dominion (8-3), are one victory away from joining an exclusive club.

Third-seeded UVa has battled back from its Friday setback to the Gamecocks to the brink of its first Super Regional appearance since 2015.

The Wahoos (32-24) and top-seeded Monarchs (44-15) will play a second regional championship game Monday night.

Though it hasn’t happened often, a regional winner coming out of the losers bracket has happened at Founders Park. Then-host South Carolina, in 2016, won four straight after dropping its opener to Rhode Island.

The Cavaliers have only won four straight games once this season, a five-game streak from May 14-21.