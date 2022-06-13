Virginia baseball notebook: Cavaliers' first-year players thrived during 2022 season

They were involved from the start of the campaign, and Virginia needed them to play well throughout the spring if it was going to reach the postseason for a second straight year.

These freshmen Cavaliers weren’t intimidated by those expectations, though, and instead elevated the team while helping the Hoos reach the Greenville Regional.

“Very special,” UVa skipper Brian O’Connor said earlier this month before his bunch bowed out of the NCAA Tournament. “As good of a first-year position-player class that we’ve had.”

Three UVa rookies have earned freshman All-American honors with shortstop Griff O’Ferrall picking up a first-team selection from the NCBWA on Monday and right fielder Casey Saucke as well as relief pitcher Jay Woolfolk garnering accolades from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper last week. But the Cavaliers got contributions from rookies beyond those three standouts, too.

Designated hitter Ethan Anderson was in the lineup on most days while second baseman Justin Rubin was used in a platoon and outfielder Colin Tuft occasionally saw action.

“Certainly, it bodes well for the future of Virginia baseball with those guys,” O’Connor said.

To put in perspective the success the first-year players had this year and can build on for 2023, those five freshmen hitters each batted .292 or better, and Woolfolk emerged as one of the squad’s most trusted relievers. He ended his freshman season with a 3-0 record to go along with a 2.87 ERA.

In late May, Woolfolk said he gained confidence as the year went on and learned a valuable lesson from O’Connor on the heels of a subpar performance in an April contest against Old Dominion. Woolfolk said the advice came after he issued three walks to the only three Monarchs he faced.

“The best thing about what Coach Oak said to me one time after one of my struggling outings,” Woolfolk said as he started to laugh. “[O’Connor] came up to me and was like, ‘You know how hard it is to hit a home run?’ I was like, ‘I guess,’ so he was like, ‘Pitch to contact and let your defense work,’ so that’s what I’ve tried to do when I’m in. And when I get a strikeout, that’s a plus.”

Woolfolk and his regularly 95-plus mph fastball faced some of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s toughest, including Georgia Tech’s Kevin Parada and Clemson’s Max Wagner, in late innings of tight ballgames this year. He struck out both Parada and Wagner in his chances against the league’s two most feared home run hitters.

He said he carried O’Connor’s tip with him through each of his outings after that appearance versus ODU, and when Woolfolk was called on against Coastal Carolina in UVa’s NCAA opener, he tossed 1.2 scoreless innings to do his part in securing the team a victory.

Saucke performed well in the regional, too, going 5-for-12 with two doubles and two RBI to cap his rookie year with a .360 average and riding a seven-game hitting streak. He started his college career on a 21-game hitting streak, which was the second longest for any player at UVa since 2000.

O’Ferrall, who led off and started all 58 games at shortstop, reached base in 18 straight games from mid-April through UVa’s ACC Tournament opener. Ahead of the Greenville Regional, he said he thought he was able to stay consistent in his first year with the Hoos because of his relationships with the veteran players on the team and members of O’Connor’s staff as well as what he absorbed from them.

“Really talking to the older guys and the coaches and trusting what they’ve told me and given me in advice with each and every game and every at bat,” O’Ferrall, a .308 hitter with a team-high 17 stolen bases, said.

“Because I’m going into each day learning,” he said, “since it’s my first time going through a season. So, I’ve just trusted the plan they set up, and every day if they’re giving me the tools to be successful, I’ve listened and so that’s what I’ve tried to do.”

Anderson clubbed five homers and drove in 39 runs while Rubin batted .333 and transitioned smoothly on the fly from shortstop to second base after he was the runner-up in a preseason competition to O’Ferrall for the shortstop job. Tuft knocked in 15 runs and scored 30 runs in limited playing time.

Newell, Wyatt head to combine

Cavaliers junior center fielder Chris Newell and junior reliever Matt Wyatt are on the list of participants for this week’s MLB Draft Combine at Petco Park in San Diego.

The event begins Tuesday and runs through early next week. Participants were released this past Friday by MLB.

Newell hit .258 with 12 home runs and 32 RBI this season. Wyatt logged an 0-2 record over 25 innings with a 6.48 ERA, but was much better last year while helping UVa reach the College World Series. In 2021, he was 4-2 with 51 strikeouts in 39.2 innings.

ACC represented again in Omaha

Notre Dame’s stunning takedown of No. 1 Tennessee in Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional on Sunday ensured the ACC will be represented in Omaha at the College World Series for the 16th consecutive season.

The Irish, who haven’t reached the College World Series since 2002 when O’Connor was an assistant with the program, will make their third ever appearance in the event.

