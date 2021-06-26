Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor agrees to contract extension through 2027

OMAHA, Neb. — Brian O’Connor led the Virginia baseball program to its fifth College World Series appearance this season.

Carla Williams, UVa’s athletic director, has rewarded O’Connor for a job well done with a contract extension, which was announced Saturday.

O’Connor’s previous deal, which began in 2014, was set to expire at the end of the month. The contract extension will keep O’Connor in Charlottesville through 2027.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Brian O’Connor leading our program,” Williams said in a statement. “He is the ultimate professional, an amazing leader and a great representative of the University of Virginia.”

UVa didn’t share financial details of the deal, but O’Connor’s initial 2014 contract included a base salary of $225,000 in addition to $375,000 in supplemental compensation. That excludes his bonus structure. By making it to June 1, 2021, as UVa’s head coach O’Connor received a longevity bonus of $500,000.

Under O’Connor’s watch, Virginia has made the College World Series five times, winning the 2015 national championship. He began in 2004 and has led the program to the NCAA Tournament in every season except 2018 and 2019. The group returned to the postseason this year, making a run to Omaha.