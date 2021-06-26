 Skip to main content
Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor agrees to contract extension through 2027
Virginia baseball coach Brian O'Connor has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Cavaliers through the 2027 season.

 UVa athletics

OMAHA, Neb. — Brian O’Connor led the Virginia baseball program to its fifth College World Series appearance this season.

Carla Williams, UVa’s athletic director, has rewarded O’Connor for a job well done with a contract extension, which was announced Saturday.

O’Connor’s previous deal, which began in 2014, was set to expire at the end of the month. The contract extension will keep O’Connor in Charlottesville through 2027.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Brian O’Connor leading our program,” Williams said in a statement. “He is the ultimate professional, an amazing leader and a great representative of the University of Virginia.”

UVa didn’t share financial details of the deal, but O’Connor’s initial 2014 contract included a base salary of $225,000 in addition to $375,000 in supplemental compensation. That excludes his bonus structure. By making it to June 1, 2021, as UVa’s head coach O’Connor received a longevity bonus of $500,000.

Under O’Connor’s watch, Virginia has made the College World Series five times, winning the 2015 national championship. He began in 2004 and has led the program to the NCAA Tournament in every season except 2018 and 2019. The group returned to the postseason this year, making a run to Omaha.

While in this year’s College World Series, Virginia beat Tennessee to give O’Connor 750 wins as UVa’s head coach. His career head coaching record sits at an impressive 750-319. He’s one of eight coaches to ever win 300 ACC games.

“The University of Virginia is a special place to me and my family,” O’Connor said. “I am committed to this program, our student-athletes, the fans and this great institution. We will keep working to reach all of our goals on and off the field.”

