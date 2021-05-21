Virginia baseball clinches series, guarantees .500 ACC record with win over Boston College

The Virginia baseball team looks like the team experts expected it to be coming into the spring.
The Cavaliers cruised past Boston College on Friday, winning 9-2.
Junior pitcher Mike Vasil was strong in his return to his home state, tossing six innings and yielding just two runs. The offense played well throughout, tallying five extra-base hits and drawing eight walks.
With the win, UVa (27-21, 18-17 ACC) clinched the series over Boston College. The Wahoos have won five consecutive ACC series and seven of their last eight. The team’s five-game winning streak is the longest of the spring.
Virginia started the season 4-12 in the ACC. With Friday’s win, the Wahoos guaranteed that they’d finish the season .500 in the ACC. A win Saturday would give the Cavaliers a final conference record of 19-17.
Like it did Thursday, UVa scored in the top of the first. It used four walks and a sac fly from senior Devin Ortiz to push a run across in the frame.
Vasil, however, struggled in the first. He gave up three singles to open the game, allowing BC to knot the score at 1. After a mound visit, Vasil pounded the zone and settled into the game.
UVa pushed a pair of runs across in the second on a two-run double from sophomore infielder Max Cotier. Sacrifice bunts were used by UVa in both the first and second innings to help set up runs.
In the fourth, the Cavaliers opted to leave small ball behind.
A walk by senior catcher Logan Michaels, who returned to the lineup after missing a handful of games with an injury, was followed by a double from junior Zack Gelof. Cotier drove in Michaels on a groundout. Senior Brendan Rivoli doubled to right field to score Gelof, and he later came around to score on an RBI single from freshman Kyle Teel.
Virginia led 6-1 after four innings.
A three-run blast over the left-field fence in the top of the sixth gave Virginia a commanding 9-1 advantage. The Eagles threatened in the bottom of the frame, loading the bases with no outs. Vasil allowed one run, but a double play and fly out quickly ended the situation and left UVa up 9-2.
Vasil made Boston College beat him Friday, pitching to contact well and forcing the Eagles to try to keep pace with UVa’s offense. They couldn’t come close, as Vasil threw six innings allowing just two runs. The Eagles recorded eight hits and walked twice. Vasil struck out one batter.
While it wasn’t as dominant as Abbott’s outing Thursday, Vasil was solid. He did more than enough to give his team an opportunity to win.
Neither team scored in the final three innings, giving UVa the 9-2 win and a series victory. Junior Brandon Neeck and senior Griff McGarry tossed the final three frames, keeping Boston College off the scoreboard.