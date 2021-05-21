Virginia baseball clinches series, guarantees .500 ACC record with win over Boston College

The Virginia baseball team looks like the team experts expected it to be coming into the spring.

The Cavaliers cruised past Boston College on Friday, winning 9-2.

Junior pitcher Mike Vasil was strong in his return to his home state, tossing six innings and yielding just two runs. The offense played well throughout, tallying five extra-base hits and drawing eight walks.

With the win, UVa (27-21, 18-17 ACC) clinched the series over Boston College. The Wahoos have won five consecutive ACC series and seven of their last eight. The team’s five-game winning streak is the longest of the spring.

Virginia started the season 4-12 in the ACC. With Friday’s win, the Wahoos guaranteed that they’d finish the season .500 in the ACC. A win Saturday would give the Cavaliers a final conference record of 19-17.

Like it did Thursday, UVa scored in the top of the first. It used four walks and a sac fly from senior Devin Ortiz to push a run across in the frame.

Vasil, however, struggled in the first. He gave up three singles to open the game, allowing BC to knot the score at 1. After a mound visit, Vasil pounded the zone and settled into the game.