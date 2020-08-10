Virginia athletics department maintains low positive COVID-19 test numbers

The Virginia athletics department announced the results from its latest round of COVID-19 testing on Monday. There were no new positive COVID-19 test results of the student-athletes tested.

Since the football team arrived to Grounds on July 5, a total of 238 student-athletes have been tested for COVID-19. Four student-athletes have produced a positive result. There has not been a positive result announced since the report shared by UVa on July 24.

None of the student-athletes who tested positive for the virus required hospitalization, according to the program’s release. The athletic department says it will continue to provide periodic testing updates.

Prior to Monday's announcement, the latest update was provided on July 31.

There’s uncertainty surrounding the fall sports season, but UVa’s sports bubble seems to be working.

Seven athletic programs — men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football and volleyball — are currently on Grounds preparing for potential fall seasons.

No positive test results have been announced from any program within the group of seven since the July 24 report.