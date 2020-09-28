Virginia athletics department announces 22 new positive COVID-19 tests

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Virginia athletics department revealed its COVID-19 testing results from Sept. 21-27 on Monday, announcing that it had administered 1,168 tests with 22 positive test results.

Since testing began in early July, UVa has administered 4,973 tests with a total of 64 positives. The overall test positivity since testing started sits at 1.3%.

While Virginia doesn’t reveal the positive cases by sport, Bronco Mendenhall told the media Monday that UVa’s football team has no active cases within its program. The football team hasn’t reported a positive case since July 24.

Even without any positive cases, Mendenhall says waiting for results still creates an anxious feeling. Despite general nervousness, the Cavaliers have done well to keep positive cases low. The football team has totaled three positives since July 5.

“We have not had a player test positive since they arrived back,” Mendenhall said. “The players that tested positive, and there were three, it was attributed to what they came back with. There’s been nothing since then. Not one.”

Virginia’s head football coach acknowledged that it could all change tomorrow.