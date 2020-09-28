Virginia athletics department announces 22 new positive COVID-19 tests

The University of Virginia athletics department revealed its COVID-19 testing results from Sept. 21-27 on Monday, announcing that it had administered 1,168 tests with 22 positive test results.
Since testing began in early July, UVa has administered 4,973 tests with a total of 64 positives. The overall test positivity since testing started sits at 1.3%.
While Virginia doesn’t reveal the positive cases by sport, Bronco Mendenhall told the media Monday that UVa’s football team has no active cases within its program. The football team hasn’t reported a positive case since July 24.
Even without any positive cases, Mendenhall says waiting for results still creates an anxious feeling. Despite general nervousness, the Cavaliers have done well to keep positive cases low. The football team has totaled three positives since July 5.
“We have not had a player test positive since they arrived back,” Mendenhall said. “The players that tested positive, and there were three, it was attributed to what they came back with. There’s been nothing since then. Not one.”
Virginia’s head football coach acknowledged that it could all change tomorrow.
The university is currently placing students under increased restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 within the campus community. The latest results from Virginia athletics show that positive tests can occur within the athletic programs, with 22 being reported in each of the previous two weeks of testing.
Numbers have risen since the testing results during preseason training without students on Grounds.
“At least to this point, though, it’s been miraculous,” Mendenhall said of the football team’s results.
The Virginia football team will undergo tests Monday, Wednesday and Friday ahead of traveling to Clemson for Saturday’s showdown with the nation’s No. 1 team.
In addition to football, the Cavaliers' field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams are all expected to be in action this weekend. Members of those programs will also be tested for COVID-19 three times per week.
Players who test positive for the virus must self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days and close contacts of those who test positive are asked to quarantine for two weeks.
