Virginia athletic department finishes 11th in Directors' Cup

The University of Virginia athletic department finished 11th in the annual Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings, which were released on Friday.
The Directors' Cup standings, which serve as a ranking system for the top athletic departments in college sports, award points based on a school’s postseason finish in 19 sports, four of which must be men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and volleyball.
Virginia earned its 14th consecutive top 25 finish in the competition and is one of 10 schools to rank in the top 30 of the final Directors’ Cup standings in every year of the 27-year existence of the program. The Directors’ Cup was not awarded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has been an amazing year for a lot of reasons and the performances of our teams and our Directors’ Cup finish shows how well our coaches and student-athletes met those challenges,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement. “I am so proud of how our entire department performed considering the circumstances."
Those circumstances included numerous challenges created by the pandemic. In order to compete, student-athletes and coaches had to follow stringent COVID-19 protocols that included frequent testing and social distancing. Even with those protocols, the Cavaliers dealt with numerous game cancellations and postponements and teams played in near-empty arenas due to state guidelines.
Despite those challenges, Virginia was able to put together a successful 2020-21 athletic year that included two national team championships and multiple individual national championships.
"Winning two national championships and seeing several individuals crowned national champions was fantastic," Williams said. "For our student-athletes and coaches to manage the hurdles and protocols put before them on a daily basis to be able to compete, that was the real victory."
One of the top highlights of the season was the Virginia women's swimming and diving team winning its first national championship in program history. Paige Madden led the way for the Cavaliers, capturing three NCAA individual titles and swimming a leg of UVa's championship-winning 800 free relay. Todd DeSorbo was named the national coach of the year.
The Virginia men's lacrosse team continued its recent run of success under Lars Tiffany, winning its second consecutive national championship. The Cavaliers are 55-22 in Tiffany's five seasons at the helm.
In addition to the two national team championships, the Cavaliers also saw the baseball team earn a trip to the College World Series for the fifth time in program history, the women's soccer team reach the College Cup, the rowing team place fifth at the NCAA regatta and the men's swimming and diving team earn a top-10 finish at the NCAA meet.
UVa also won ACC team championships in women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and rowing as well as regular-season titles in men’s basketball and men’s tennis.
Individually, in addition to Madden's three NCAA swimming titles, Michaela Meyer won the 800-meter run at the NCAA Women’s Track and Field Championships, becoming the first female competitor in UVa track and field history to win an individual NCAA title, and freshman tennis player Emma Navarrro won the NCAA singles championship.
“There were so many outstanding performances and highlights that were a real positive and inspiration for all of our fans and supporters," Williams said. "We look forward to ensuring our sports programs are a source of great pride for the university, the community and the commonwealth.”
Women's basketball and volleyball, two of the four sports that must be included in a school's Directors' Cup point total, did not complete their seasons. The UVa women's basketball team's season ended after just five games due to health and injury issues that left the Cavaliers with a severely limited roster.
"As difficult as it is to end our season in this manner, it is a necessary one," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said in January when the program ended its season. "The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be the number one priority. We will continue to focus on their overall well-being and prepare to resume competition in the fall.”
The Virginia volleyball team ended its season on March 18 with four games remaining in its spring schedule following the dismissal of the entire coaching staff. The Cavaliers finished their season with a 2-12 record. Shannon Wells was hired as the program's new head coach in April.
Texas won the Directors’ Cup, ending Stanford’s 23-year reign as the top collegiate sports program. The Longhorns finished with 1,252 points, while Stanford was second with 1,195.75 points.
UVa, which finished with 970.25 points, was one of six ACC programs to finish in the top 25 of the Directors’ Cup standings, joining North Carolina (4th, 1,126.25), Notre Dame (14th, 900), Florida State (16th, 893), Duke, (21st, 831.50) and N.C. State (23rd, 783.25).