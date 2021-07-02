Virginia athletic department finishes 11th in Directors' Cup

UVa also won ACC team championships in women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and rowing as well as regular-season titles in men’s basketball and men’s tennis.

Individually, in addition to Madden's three NCAA swimming titles, Michaela Meyer won the 800-meter run at the NCAA Women’s Track and Field Championships, becoming the first female competitor in UVa track and field history to win an individual NCAA title, and freshman tennis player Emma Navarrro won the NCAA singles championship.

“There were so many outstanding performances and highlights that were a real positive and inspiration for all of our fans and supporters," Williams said. "We look forward to ensuring our sports programs are a source of great pride for the university, the community and the commonwealth.”

Women's basketball and volleyball, two of the four sports that must be included in a school's Directors' Cup point total, did not complete their seasons. The UVa women's basketball team's season ended after just five games due to health and injury issues that left the Cavaliers with a severely limited roster.