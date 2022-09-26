Virginia aims to build off of second-half rushing success at Syracuse

A persistent belief revealed itself Friday night, and was a critical factor in Virginia’s come-from-behind attempt at Syracuse.

“We’re going to stay committed to running the football,” first-year Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said in the aftermath of their disappointing 22-20 loss to the Orange.

Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings had reasons to ditch their rushing attack if they wanted to once the Hoos fell behind, 16-0, by halftime at the JMA Wireless Dome in Central New York.

UVa managed only 15 rushing yards in the second quarter, and through the opening 30 minutes, they were averaging a feeble 3.1 yards per carry. With a deficit to overcome along with the fact that the program’s most accomplished offensive players reside at quarterback and wide receiver, the coach and his OC could’ve opted for a change in approach and put the game in the hands of their senior signal-caller Brennan Armstrong to air it out and rally the offense.

Instead, Elliott and Kitchings resisted and their stick-to-itiveness — enhanced by mid-game adjustments — yielded more favorable results.

“We’re trying to be a wide-zone team,” Elliott said, “and get the ball outside, but there was too much trash there and too many [Syracuse] guys that were moving around [in the first half]. Credit to them, they had a good plan and put some lighter guys inside that could move, creating some matchup advantages for them. So, what we did was we found the inside running game.”

Said Kitchings: “That gave us a chance to stay ahead of the downs.”

In the second half, UVa tallied six runs of 7 yards or more, including a long of 28 yards by running back Perris Jones on the scoring drive that put the Hoos ahead 20-19 with less than six minutes to play.

The Cavaliers’ 106 rushing yards in the second half were more than double the 43 they recorded on the ground in the first, and as importantly — as Kitchings pointed out — they stayed ahead of the chains because of their running game. UVa had no negative rushes over the contest’s final 30 minutes, which eliminated any third- or fourth-and-medium or long situations. Armstrong was sacked twice on third downs in the first half, and in those scenarios, Syracuse’s versatile blitzing defense had the edge even before the ball was snapped.

“Perris was feeling it and he found a couple of things,” Elliott said. “Brennan pulled a couple and then we had some of the [run-pass option] stuff on the perimeter and it just allowed us to stay ahead of the chains and once you stay ahead of the chains on those guys, they calm down just a little bit. That’s what it was.”

Jones got better as the game went on and finished with 87 yards and a touchdown on 13 runs. Elliott said Jones took advantage of his opportunities on Friday.

“We knew that we needed to control the line of scrimmage,” Jones said, “and that it would give us the best chance to open some things up downfield for Brennan. That’s what we did. The O-Line came off the ball, we got some great blocks and it made my job easy.”

Wide receiver Keytaon Thompson used his speed for a rushing touchdown for UVa’s first points of the bout in the third quarter.

And Armstrong had 28 rushing yards in the second half compared to the 1 rushing yard he had in the first two quarters. He also threw his first touchdown pass — for the game-tying score to Lavel Davis Jr. on a 4-yard throw — for his first TD toss since Week 1.

“The second half is who we want to be,” Kitchings said. “That’s how we want to play, and build off of it from that.”

Added Jones: “It’s an excellent show of what we could be as a group and the kind of pressure we can apply to defenses.”

The Cavaliers could have chances in the running game this Saturday, too, when they travel to Duke. The Blue Devils gave up 200-plus yards on the ground in each of their last two contests — against FCS North Carolina A&T and at Kansas.

Notes: Virginia’s Oct. 8 home contest against Louisville will kick off at noon, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ACC Network. … The Cavaliers’ Chico Bennett Jr. was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his four tackles, two sacks and fumble recovery on Friday at Syracuse.