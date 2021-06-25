Virginia adds in-state offensive lineman to 2022 recruiting class

Brody Meadows, a three-star offensive lineman from Bluefield, Virginia, verbally committed to the Virginia football team on Friday. He becomes the eighth player to join the Cavaliers' 2022 recruiting class.

The offensive tackle had shared on social media that he visited UVa last weekend. Clearly, the time spent on Grounds and with Virginia’s coaching staff made an impression on the high schooler.

Meadows boasts impressive size and a solid list of FBS offers thanks to his high school production. Arizona State, Michigan State, Tennessee and West Virginia were among the programs to offer him a scholarship, according to 24/7 Sports. He ultimately decided to stay in Virginia for his collegiate career.

24/7 Sports lists Meadows at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, however his Twitter bio says he’s grown an inch and added about 35 pounds, checking in at around 315. He’s a powerful blocker with elite size for his age.

Meadows becomes the first offensive lineman in Virginia’s 2022 recruiting class. The Cavaliers have also added a tight end up front offensive in Karson Gay, a 6-6 player from Tennessee.

Meadows joins quarterback Davis Lane as in-state products to verbally commit to Virginia’s 2022 recruiting class. UVa has commits from Virginia, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia and North Carolina.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.