Virginia ace Andrew Abbott gives Cavaliers team-wide confidence

Abbott started the season just 1-4, and in the one start when did receive five runs from the offense, he allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings to Notre Dame. UVa lost 10-5.

Abbott started the season 1-4, but he felt his best was yet to come. He felt the same about the team’s lineup. UVa hadn’t faced ACC-level pitching in game action in a year due to COVID-19, and Abbott felt confident the team would get hot after seeing elite pitching regularly.

“We knew that hitting was going to turn the corner eventually, we just wanted to stay afloat,” Abbott said at the ACC Tournament. “When that happened, we’d be good to go. We’re getting a glimpse of what we can do now when both things are working the last few weekends.”

After the 1-4 start to the spring, Abbott’s record sits at a solid 8-5. He leads the team in innings pitched with 89, and his ERA dropped below 3.00 to 2.63. He’s struck out 136 batters this season and is only the second pitcher in program history with 300 career strikeouts despite starting his career in the bullpen.

“He’s been great for us,” redshirt senior catcher Logan Michaels said. “He’s been attacking hitters, throwing a lot of strikes, filling up the zone, that’s the biggest thing. All his pitches are really sharp.”