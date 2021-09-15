Vin Lananna signs two-year contract extension with Virginia

Virginia director of track & field and cross country Vin Lananna has signed a two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season, the school announced Wednesday.
Terms of the extension were not released.
“Vin has done an amazing job in the two years he has directed our programs,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a release announcing the extension. “We have seen many outstanding performances from our student-athletes across numerous events. He is one of the top coaches in the country because of his ability to help student-athletes maximize their talent. We are fortunate to have him at UVa and we’re very excited about the future of Virginia track & field and cross country.”
Under Lananna’s direction, the Virginia women’s outdoor track and field team tied for 16th at the NCAA Championships last season, the best finish since 1983, and Michaela Meyer became UVa’s first individual women’s track and field champion when she won the NCAA 800-meter title. Combined with the men’s finish (28th), it was the best overall program showing at the NCAA Championships in program history.
The Cavaliers had eight female athletes earn All-America status in 12 different events, while the men’s program saw five athletes capture All-America accolades.
Virginia also won seven ACC outdoor individual titles and two indoor championships and sent 36 competitors to the NCAA East Preliminary Championships, the most in program history.
During the indoor season, the UVa women had nine individuals and a relay team earn All-ACC honors, the most in a single-season in program history. Combined with the men, a total of 16 student-athletes earned All-ACC accolades. The UVa women finished third at the ACC Indoor Championships to record their best result in 26 years. Virginia had three women earn All-American status at the indoor championships, the most since 2011.
The program saw three indoor records and 11 outdoor records in 2021.
“Returning to coaching has really energized me,” Lananna said. “I am so proud of the efforts and achievements of our student-athletes. These are some remarkable young people we get to work with every day and their commitment to excellence in athletics and academics is unmatched. I think we’ve started something really special at Virginia and really look forward to what we can accomplish, especially in the setting of such a great running community.”
Lananna also will play a key role in UVa hosting the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships, which will be held at Panorama Farms. He has created a task force to ensure a top-flight event the Charlottesville community can embrace and make memorable for the teams and individuals who will race for their sport’s top prize.