Vin Lananna signs two-year contract extension with Virginia

Virginia director of track & field and cross country Vin Lananna has signed a two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season, the school announced Wednesday.

Terms of the extension were not released.

“Vin has done an amazing job in the two years he has directed our programs,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a release announcing the extension. “We have seen many outstanding performances from our student-athletes across numerous events. He is one of the top coaches in the country because of his ability to help student-athletes maximize their talent. We are fortunate to have him at UVa and we’re very excited about the future of Virginia track & field and cross country.”

Under Lananna’s direction, the Virginia women’s outdoor track and field team tied for 16th at the NCAA Championships last season, the best finish since 1983, and Michaela Meyer became UVa’s first individual women’s track and field champion when she won the NCAA 800-meter title. Combined with the men’s finish (28th), it was the best overall program showing at the NCAA Championships in program history.

The Cavaliers had eight female athletes earn All-America status in 12 different events, while the men’s program saw five athletes capture All-America accolades.