VHSL's new mask mandate gets mixed reviews from Central Virginia athletes

Trent is a multi-event performer for the Mustangs' track and field team and believes the new mandate could make things tough.

“I honestly have no idea who we are supposed to make that work,” he said. “I feel like it will greatly impact the game, times and health of the athletes. For people competing in anything other than field events, it seems dangerous to run with restricted breathing."

Albemarle distance runner Arianna DeBoer said she is torn.

“I am all for mandates on masks in pubic settings and big groups,” she said. “That being said, I do think that there should be some exceptions to these rules. My indoor track team began preseason practices a few weeks ago and we were able to find ways to stay safe while not always wearing masks. We would keep masks on whenever we weren’t running, and when we did start running, we would make sure everyone was more than six feet apart before taking off our masks to run.”

DeBoer competes in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters for the Patriots and said wearing masks during those long-distance events could be cumbersome.