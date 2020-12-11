VHSL's new mask mandate gets mixed reviews from Central Virginia athletes

High school sports in Virginia will have a different look — both figuratively and literally — for the 2020-21 school year.
On Thursday, the Virginia High School League announced that masks must be worn by athletes during competition and practice for the winter, fall and spring sports seasons.
“Hopefully COVID cases come down and the [Virginia Department of Health] loosens restrictions on wearing masks," said Mike McCall, the VHSL director of communications, "but until that happens, all fall and spring athletes must wear masks during out-of-season practices and when their seasons begin as well right now.”
The VDH noted that there is strong evidence to show that mask use prevents the spread of COVID-19, so the VHSL and its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee developed a plan to help protect the safety and well-being of its athletes, coaches, officials and spectators.
In Thursday’s release, the VHSL noted that sports have both physical and psychological heath benefits and the risks from the virus can be decreased if public guidelines are followed. In addition, the state’s governing body for public high school sports said that if wearing a mask makes participation in sports difficult, "it is advisable to not participate in sports at this time.”
The VHSL isn’t the only school division requiring masks. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is requiring athletes competing in indoor sports to wear a mask at all times during practice and games.
The reaction among Central Virginia athletes has been mixed.
“Honestly, I don’t mind playing in a mask,” Louisa County guard Olivia McGhee said. “I’m thankful we get the chance to play and compete against different teams.”
The 2019 Central Virginia girls basketball player of the year said her team had been practicing in masks during offseason workouts and practices this week, which has helped players get acclimated to it.
“I know it might get a little challenging as the game goes on to breathe with the mask on, but the way we’re practicing with them on, we should be good to go,” McGhee said. “I feel like at this point, we will adjust to anything we have to just to get the chance to play. That’s all we want to do is play the game we love.”
Western Albemarle’s boys and girls basketball programs have also worn masks since returning to the court.
“In our out-of-season practices, we were required to wear masks during drills, so I think we have gotten a sneak peak of how it will be in a full game,” Western senior point guard Andrew Shifflett said. “It will definitely be a tough adjustment to the game, but I’m sure Coach [Darren]Maynard will find an efficient way to prepare the team for that change.”
Shifflett is ok with the decision
“I would be very open to playing in a mask,” he said. “It may be difficult to catch your breath after a consecutive stretch of fast breaks, but I’m open to anything that will give us the opportunity to safely have a basketball season this winter.”
Charlottesville’s Nic Motley isn’t quite sure.
"I mean, I’ll do anything to play, but wearing a mask would be kind of pointless,” he said. “We have to stand near and guard and touch opponents, so what really would the mask benefit?”
With the up-tempo, pressing style of basketball the Black Knights play, the senior point guard believes it could affect the way they play.
“It would be most challenging playing hard at a high level with limited breaking because it’s even hard now to wear a mask for more than two minutes without pulling it down to breathe better,” he said.
Indoor track athletes also weighed in on the idea of competing in masks. Monticello’s Will Trent, who used to play basketball before switching to track and field, envision some concerns.
“I don’t play basketball anymore, however, in the past when I played, the high intensity of the sport on top of being played indoors sounds unsafe with a mask on,” he said. “How are players supposed to adjust so quickly to a new barrier when trying to breathe? I also think that it will impact clear thinking and communication with fellow athletes.”
Trent is a multi-event performer for the Mustangs' track and field team and believes the new mandate could make things tough.
“I honestly have no idea who we are supposed to make that work,” he said. “I feel like it will greatly impact the game, times and health of the athletes. For people competing in anything other than field events, it seems dangerous to run with restricted breathing."
Albemarle distance runner Arianna DeBoer said she is torn.
“I am all for mandates on masks in pubic settings and big groups,” she said. “That being said, I do think that there should be some exceptions to these rules. My indoor track team began preseason practices a few weeks ago and we were able to find ways to stay safe while not always wearing masks. We would keep masks on whenever we weren’t running, and when we did start running, we would make sure everyone was more than six feet apart before taking off our masks to run.”
DeBoer competes in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters for the Patriots and said wearing masks during those long-distance events could be cumbersome.
“The new rule that athletes have to wear masks while competing will have a big impact on all runners,” she said “It is much harder to do any exercise, especially running, with a mask on. It is also a little unsafe. I know high-performance runners who have asthma, and being forced to wear a mask on top of this condition will make it extremely hard for them to compete."
DeBoer hopes the VHSL will consider a mask exemption for running events.
"The VHSL has exempted some sports from wearing masks during competition, including gymnastics and wrestling," she said. "I believe that indoor track, cross country and track should also be included. Running is not a high-contact sport. It can be done in waves with few people running together at a time. It would be much easier for runners to have to race on their own, than it would be to for us to have to wear masks while racing.”
