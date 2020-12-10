VHSL will require athletes to wear face masks during games

The Virginia High School League continues to be proactive with regards to COVID-19 protocols as winter sports prepare to begin later this month.
In response to Gov. Ralph Northam’s increased statewide restrictions, which were announced Thursday afternoon, VHSL executive director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun and other officials announced additional guidelines as players prepare to take the court for winter sports.
In a release sent out Thursday night, the VHSL announced that athletes will be required to wear masks during practices and in games this season.
“During times of substantial COVID-19 activity, [the Virginia Department of Health] strongly advises athletes to wear masks at all times during group training, competition, and on the sidelines,” the release said.
Several VHSL sports — cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling and swim and dive — will not require athletes to wear a mask during competition.
Last month, the VHSL released return-to-play guidelines for all winter sports in accordance with Northam’s return-to-play initiative. In the initial plan, basketball players and coaches on the bench were required to wear masks at all times, but players that were in the game were exempt, except during timeouts.
That changed Thursday after Northam issued a number of new mandates in an effort to slow the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia over the past month.
Northam said there will continue to limits on spectators at indoor and outdoor events. Spectators will be limited to 25 people at indoor events. There will be a little more flexibility at outdoor events, with each individual participating in a sporting will be allowed to have two guests.
Northam encouraged school leaders and administrators to “think outside the box” with regards to holding sporting events.
“What about moving sports outside if you can,” Northam said. “Just because basketball is played indoors, doesn’t mean it has to be that way.”
It’s been an interesting week for high school sports in Central Virginia. Monday marked the first official day of practices for winter sports for public schools around the area.
Less than 24 hours later, Albemarle County Public Schools announced plans to return to virtual learning and paused high school sports through Jan. 11.
No such ruling has been made at other Central Virginia schools. Charlottesville, Greene, Madison, Orange and Fluvanna have continued to move forward with winter sports, which are set to start Dec. 21.
