VHSL will require athletes to wear face masks during games

The Virginia High School League continues to be proactive with regards to COVID-19 protocols as winter sports prepare to begin later this month.

In response to Gov. Ralph Northam’s increased statewide restrictions, which were announced Thursday afternoon, VHSL executive director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun and other officials announced additional guidelines as players prepare to take the court for winter sports.

In a release sent out Thursday night, the VHSL announced that athletes will be required to wear masks during practices and in games this season.

“During times of substantial COVID-19 activity, [the Virginia Department of Health] strongly advises athletes to wear masks at all times during group training, competition, and on the sidelines,” the release said.

Several VHSL sports — cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling and swim and dive — will not require athletes to wear a mask during competition.

Last month, the VHSL released return-to-play guidelines for all winter sports in accordance with Northam’s return-to-play initiative. In the initial plan, basketball players and coaches on the bench were required to wear masks at all times, but players that were in the game were exempt, except during timeouts.