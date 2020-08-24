VHSL unveils draft of proposed plan for 2020-21 athletic year

Fan attendance

When sports do resume, how many people will be allowed to watch the games? Haun plans to meet with the Governor’s office, as well as Virginia Department of Heath officials once the VHSL's plans are finalized to determine fan attendance. Haun plans to ask Governor’s office for 50 percent of the venue with social distancing requirements. If he can’t get that, he would like to get at least 1,000 people.

The VHSL Executive director said its member schools have done a great job following the guidelines set forth by the Governor’s office and believes they can make this work.

“We follow rules, that’s what school people do,” Haun said. “I can assure them we will follow the rules, whether it’s about social distancing or guidelines. I’ve got a lot of good evidence we do that.”

What's next

Haun said there’s still plenty of work to be done. The VHSL Executive Committee will be meeting with its school officials, athletic directors, administrators and advisory groups to get additional feedback on the proposed plan. The VHSL Executive Committee will meet again on Thursday, Sept. 3 to vote on a finalized plan.

“We appreciate the hard work and feedback our region athletic directors, coaches, principals, and other representatives provided to our staff during region meetings and through our coaches advisory committees,” Haun said. “Our newly formed Student Advisory Committee also provided invaluable feedback as well. The VHSL is fortunate to have a dedicated group of school administrators and coaches who are working tirelessly during these unprecedented times on behalf of all students, as we plan for athletics and academic activities for the upcoming year.”

