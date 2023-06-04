Central Virginia high school sports programs have already experienced plenty of success at the state tournament level this spring.

The Woodberry Forest golf and track and field teams and the Covenant girls soccer and girls lacrosse teams captured VISAA state championships, while numerous local track and field athletes earned individual titles during the VHSL state track and field championships over the weekend.

Several more teams could join them as state champions this week as they pursue glory in their respective VHSL state tournaments. The final weekend of the 2022-23 Virginia high school sports season begins Monday with several tournament games. It will conclude on Saturday with state championship games being played throughout the Commonwealth.

Here is a look at the Central Virginia high school teams that will be chasing a state championship this week.

Boys tennis

Monticello is looking to extend its dream season all the way to the VHSL Class 3 state championship match.

The Mustangs, who defeated Cave Spring 5-0 in the state quarterfinals on Friday, will play host to Liberty Christian Academy in the semifinals on Monday at 1 p.m. It will be a rematch of the Region 3C championship match, which Monticello won 5-3.

The winner of Monday's match will advance to face either Maggie Walker or Tabb in the VHSL Class 3 state championship match on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Virginia Tech.

In Class 4, defending state champion Western Albemarle is one win from a return to the title match. The Warriors, who defeated Rock Ridge 5-2 in the state quarterfinals last Thursday, will host Broad Run in the semifinals on Monday at 3 p.m. The winner of Monday's match will face either Hanover or Grafton in the Class 4 state championship match on Thursday at 9 a.m. at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Boys soccer

Both Charlottesville and Monticello are in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament. The Black Knights, who defeated the Mustangs in the Region 3C championship game, will play host to Bassett in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner moves on to face either Tabb or Goochland in the state semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg.

Monticello will travel to face Region 3C champion Magna Vista in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will face either Meridian or Lafayette in the state semifinals on Friday at 1 p.m. at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg.

Fresh off a thrilling win overtime win over Riverside in the Region 5D championship game, Albemarle will begin its state title quest on Wednesday when it hosts Douglas Freeman in the VHSL Class 5 quarterfinals at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will move on to face either Kecoughtan or Princess Anne in the state semifinals on Friday at 11 a.m. at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg.

Girls soccer

After missing the Class 4 state tournament last season, Western Albemarle is back this season after beating Blacksburg 3-0 in the Region 4D championship game. The Warriors will host James Wood in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The winner of the game advances to face either Monacan or Great Bridge in the state semifinals on Friday at Spotsylvania High School.

Charlottesville, which lost to Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C championship game, will travel to the Roanoke area to take on Region 3D champion William Byrd in the Class 3 state quarterfinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to meet either Brentsville District or York in the state semifinals on Friday at 9 a.m. at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg.

Softball

Louisa County hopes to continue a season of firsts in the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. The Lions won their first regional championship in program history last week, giving them a home game in the state tournament. Louisa will host Tuscarora in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner will move on to face either Hanover or Smithfield in the state semifinals on Friday at 10 a.m. at Spotsylvania High School.

Girls lacrosse

The Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team is one win away from a return trip the VHSL Class 4 state championship game. The Warriors, who cruised to a 17-7 win over Salem in the state quarterfinals on Saturday, host Rockbridge County in the state semifinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. A win would send Western to the state championship game, which will be played Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Massaponax High School.