VHSL rescinds mandatory mask mandate

William Monroe girls basketball coach Jess Shifflett said her team was ready to compete with masks if the mandate had remained.

“Our program honestly tried to take our personal opinion out of the equation concerning the mandates and protocols that have been in place,” Shifflett said. “We are so thankful to get the opportunity to practice and play with full contact that we are willing to do whatever is necessary in order to continue. That includes wearing masks. We will trust the people making these decisions have our best interests at heart and we will follow the guidelines as presented to us."

Shifflett said last week’s initial ruling wasn’t that big of a deal for her program. The Greene Dragons wore masks regularly during out-of-season conditioning and preseason practices and it has become second nature for them.