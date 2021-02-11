VHSL releases master schedule for spring high school football season

After more than a year of waiting, the high school football season in Virginia is less than two weeks away.
The Virginia High School league released its master schedule for the 2021 spring football season on Thursday. The six-week regular season will kick off Monday, Feb. 22 and run through Friday, April 2.
Many teams in the commonwealth will play two games during the opening week of the season, playing their season opener on Monday, Feb. 22 and their second game on either Friday, Feb. 26 or Saturday, Sept. 27.
The opening Monday night of the season will offer several intriguing matchups in Central Virginia, including Albemarle at Goochland, Charlottesville at Louisa County and Monticello at Western Albemarle.
Here is a look at the football schedules for each Central Virginia public school program.
Albemarle
* Feb. 22 (Mon.): at Goochland, 6:30 p.m.
* Feb. 27 (Sat.): at Monticello, 2 p.m.
* March 5: Bye
* March 12: at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
* March 19: vs. Western Albemarle, 6:30 p.m.
* March 26: vs. Charlottesville, 6:30 p.m.
* April 2: at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
Charlottesville
* Feb. 22 (Mon.): at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
* Feb. 27 (Sat.): vs. Fluvanna County, 1 p.m.
* March 5: at Orange County, 6:30 p.m.
* March 12: vs. Western Albemarle, 6:30 p.m.
* March 19: vs. Monticello, 6:30 p.m.
* March 26: at Albemarle, 6:30 p.m.
* April 2: Bye
Fluvanna County
* Feb. 22 (Mon.): Bye
* Feb. 27 (Sat.): at Charlottesville, 1 p.m.
* March 5: at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
* March 12: vs. Albemarle, 7 p.m.
* March 19: vs. Louisa County, 7 p.m.
* March 26: vs. Orange County, 7 p.m.
* April 2: at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Louisa County
* Feb. 22 (Mon.): vs. Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
* Feb. 27 (Sat.): at Orange County, 7 p.m.
* March 5: vs. Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
* March 12: Bye
* March 19: at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
* March 26: at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
* April 2: vs. Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.
Monticello
* Feb. 22 (Mon.): at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
* Feb. 27 (Sat.): vs. Albemarle, 2 p.m.
* March 5: at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
* March 12: vs. Orange County, 7 p.m.
* March 19: at Charlottesville, 6:30 p.m.
* March 26: Bye
* April 2: vs. Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
Madison County
* Feb. 22 (Mon.): Bye
* Feb. 26: vs. Clarke County, 7 p.m.
* March 5: at Page County, 7 p.m.
* March 12: vs. Strasburg, 7 p.m.
* March 19: at Luray, 7 p.m.
* March 26: vs. Stonewall Jackson (Quicksburg), 7 p.m.
* April 2: at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Nelson County
* Feb. 22 (Mon.): Bye
* Feb. 27 (Sat.): at Gretna, 1 p.m.
* March 5: vs. Altavista, 6 p.m.
* March 12: at Appomattox, 6 p.m.
* March 19: vs. William Campbell, 6 p.m.
* March 26: at Altavista, 6 p.m.
* April 2: vs. Appomattox, 6 p.m.
Orange County
* Feb. 22 (Mon.): Bye
* Feb. 27 (Sat.): vs. Louisa County, 7 p.m.
* March 5: vs. Charlottesville, 6:30 p.m.
* March 12: at Monticello, 7 p.m.
* March 19: at Goochland, 7 p.m.
* March 26: at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
* April 2: vs. Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Western Albemarle
* Feb. 22 (Mon.): vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
* Feb. 26: Bye
* March 5: vs. Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
* March 12: at Charlottesville, 6:30 p.m.
* March 19: at Albemarle, 6:30 p.m.
* March 26: vs. Louisa County, 7 p.m.
* April 2: at Orange County, 7 p.m.