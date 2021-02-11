VHSL releases master schedule for spring high school football season

After more than a year of waiting, the high school football season in Virginia is less than two weeks away.

The Virginia High School league released its master schedule for the 2021 spring football season on Thursday. The six-week regular season will kick off Monday, Feb. 22 and run through Friday, April 2.

Many teams in the commonwealth will play two games during the opening week of the season, playing their season opener on Monday, Feb. 22 and their second game on either Friday, Feb. 26 or Saturday, Sept. 27.

The opening Monday night of the season will offer several intriguing matchups in Central Virginia, including Albemarle at Goochland, Charlottesville at Louisa County and Monticello at Western Albemarle.

Here is a look at the football schedules for each Central Virginia public school program.

Albemarle

* Feb. 22 (Mon.): at Goochland, 6:30 p.m.

* Feb. 27 (Sat.): at Monticello, 2 p.m.

* March 5: Bye

* March 12: at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.