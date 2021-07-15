VHSL releases 2021 master football schedule

It’s been a little less than 100 days since the high school football season in Central Virginia came to an end following Louisa County’s loss to King George in the Region 4B semifinals.
The Lions and other local teams won’t have to wait the typical nine months to get back on the field this year, though.
Following a spring season football season during the 2020-21 athletic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the high school football season returns to the fall for 2021-22.
The Virginia High School League moved a step closer to a return to normalcy Thursday as it unveiled the master football schedule for the 2021-22 school year.
Football practices start in two weeks and the first games in Central Virginia are slated for Friday, Aug. 27 with seven matchups on the local slate. Charlottesville and Western Albemarle will clash in Crozet in the spotlight game of the opening week.
“I am extremely excited for this coming season, especially having our full 10-game schedule instead of just six,” said Western linebacker Ross Bassett. “I’m confident that we will be ready for our first game against Charlottesville since we have our two preseason scrimmages again, we should be locked and loaded by the time the first game comes.”
Albemarle hosts Harrisonburg in a showdown of Region 5D rivals, while Nelson County hosts Randolph-Henry in the Governors’ opener.
Five other Central Virginia teams will kick off the 2021 fall campaign on the road, including Louisa County, which travels to Richmond to face Region 4B rival Huguenot.
“Personally, I am very excited for this upcoming season,” Louisa County linebacker Stephen Dean III said. “This previous spring season has really put us through some obstacles such as COVID, resulting in our future being unpredictable. But us being a heavy junior class last season only makes us stronger for the upcoming season in the fall.”
Fluvanna County makes the trip across the mountain to face Broadway in its season opener.
“I’m really excited for the upcoming season,” Fluvanna quarterback Kobe Edmonds said. “Our first game is at Broadway, so that should be a good game to open with. We played them two years ago and it was a really good game, so we will see how that goes.”
Orange County travels to Courtland to take on the Cougars, while Monticello makes the trip to Rustburg for its opener. Mitchell Morris will make his head coaching debut for William Monroe against Stuarts Draft.
Madison County is off the opening week, then kicks off the 2021 fall season at home against Central (Woodstock).
While season openers are special for players, coaches and fans, there are certain games every team circles on their calendar.
Edmonds said he always gets geared up for the showdown against Jefferson District rival Louisa County, which takes place on Sept. 24.
“I’m looking forward to the Louisa game this year because it’s Louisa and their atmosphere is crazy, so I’m definitely looking forward to that,” he said.
For Basset, an Oct. 29 matchup against Monticello is the game that he is eager to play.
“I’m definitely looking forward to our matchup with Monticello since we’ve lost to them in overtime two years in a row,” he said. “I can’t wait to play in that game again. Even being able to get on the field this spring was a gift, but working through all of the COVID restrictions and doing everything we needed to do to be safe seriously built our discipline as a team, which in term boosted our camaraderie. That boosted camaraderie will help us greatly as we were a younger team last year.”
After the shortened spring season, players and coaches are thrilled to have an opportunity to get back on the field quickly for a full fall season.
“II think the spring season helped out a lot of guys, especially the younger guys, who needed to see what the level of competition is around here,” Edmonds said. “I know for me, I got injured throughout the way, so that sucked, but it definitely helped some of the younger guys with seeing what it’s actually like to play under the lights.”