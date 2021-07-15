VHSL releases 2021 master football schedule

Edmonds said he always gets geared up for the showdown against Jefferson District rival Louisa County, which takes place on Sept. 24.

“I’m looking forward to the Louisa game this year because it’s Louisa and their atmosphere is crazy, so I’m definitely looking forward to that,” he said.

For Basset, an Oct. 29 matchup against Monticello is the game that he is eager to play.

“I’m definitely looking forward to our matchup with Monticello since we’ve lost to them in overtime two years in a row,” he said. “I can’t wait to play in that game again. Even being able to get on the field this spring was a gift, but working through all of the COVID restrictions and doing everything we needed to do to be safe seriously built our discipline as a team, which in term boosted our camaraderie. That boosted camaraderie will help us greatly as we were a younger team last year.”

After the shortened spring season, players and coaches are thrilled to have an opportunity to get back on the field quickly for a full fall season.

“II think the spring season helped out a lot of guys, especially the younger guys, who needed to see what the level of competition is around here,” Edmonds said. “I know for me, I got injured throughout the way, so that sucked, but it definitely helped some of the younger guys with seeing what it’s actually like to play under the lights.”

