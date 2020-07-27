Albemarle

After months of discussions, the Virginia High School League has finally settled on plan for return to play for the 2020-21 school year.

On Monday, the VHSL Executive Committee voted to delay the start of athletic until December due to lingering concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. The final vote was near unanimous, with 34 representatives voting in favor of the plan and just one voting in opposition. 

Member schools adopted the plan to assure that all sports have a chance to be played within a truncated seasons.

With the adopted plan, winter sports are now scheduled to run from Dec. 14 through Feb. 20, with the first game slated for Dec. 28. Fall sports are slated to start up Feb. 15 and end on May 1, with the first game held March 1. Spring sports are expected to take place from April 12 until June 26 with the first game held on April 26.

