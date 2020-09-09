VHSL looks for solution to overcrowding in Region 4B

The region could work with other regions to come up with another plans, such as moving some schools to level out then number of teams, or they could ask the VHSL to defer the regional setup until the executive committee meets next February.

“One of two things is likely,” Dolan said. "Either the plan is finalized as proposed, or Class 4 asks for additional time to see if they can come up with an acceptable plan for all of Class 4. In the latter case, the Executive Committee would approve the plan for Classes 1,2,3,5 and 6 and Class 4 would have until the next executive committee meeting to develop a plan.”

“I do not believe a move will have much effect on the Western Albemarle track and field and cross country programs, one way or another,” he said. “We are always striving to be the best we can be, no matter what situation we are in. We will keep striving for our best and let the chips fall where they may. There seems to always be some inequities in each division based on geography and other factors. I know the VHSL is working to create the best situation they can for all involved. I say let’s just go compete and have fun in whatever scenario we are in.”