VHSL football playoff matchups announced

Five Central Virginia public school football teams are heading to the postseason.

The Virginia High School league released the playoff brackets for all six of its classifications on Sunday. The playoffs will begin this upcoming week with first-round matchups.

Louisa County and Orange County will open the postseason at home, while Albemarle, Western Albemarle and Madison County will hit the road to start the playoffs.

Here are the first round matchups for the Central Virginia teams.

Class 5, Region D

• No. 7 Albemarle (8-2) at No. 2 Mountain View (9-1)

Class 4, Region D

• No. 7 Jefferson Forest (4-6) at No. 2 Louisa County (10-0)

• No. 5 Amherst County (6-4) at No. 4 Orange County (8-2)

• No. 6 Western Albemarle (5-5) at No. 3 Salem (8-2)

Class 2 Region B

• No. 7 Madison County (6-4) at No. 2 Luray (8-2)