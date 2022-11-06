 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

VHSL football playoff matchups announced

  • 0
Football_MK11.jpg

MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Louisa County quarterback Landon Wilson runs with the ball during a game against Albemarle on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Five Central Virginia public school football teams are heading to the postseason.

The Virginia High School league released the playoff brackets for all six of its classifications on Sunday. The playoffs will begin this upcoming week with first-round matchups.

Louisa County and Orange County will open the postseason at home, while Albemarle, Western Albemarle and Madison County will hit the road to start the playoffs.

Here are the first round matchups for the Central Virginia teams.

Class 5, Region D

• No. 7 Albemarle (8-2) at No. 2 Mountain View (9-1)

Class 4, Region D

• No. 7 Jefferson Forest (4-6) at No. 2 Louisa County (10-0) 

People are also reading…

• No. 5 Amherst County (6-4) at No. 4 Orange County (8-2)

• No. 6 Western Albemarle (5-5) at No. 3 Salem (8-2)

Class 2 Region B

• No. 7 Madison County (6-4) at No. 2 Luray (8-2)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert