All eyes will be on Charlottesville on Wednesday morning as the Virginia High School League Executive Committee meets again to discuss plans for the fall sports season.
The Executive Committee elected to take no action during its special session last month in hopes of receiving further guidance from Gov. Ralph Northam, the Virginia Department of Education, the Centers for Disease Control and local school boards throughout the commonwealth.
VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun recommended the Executive Committee err on the side of caution and wait for more details to surface since Virginia moved into Phase III of its reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
One aspect includes comparing school division’s guidelines for resuming classroom instruction for the 2020-21 school year. Albemarle County recently announced plans to start on Sept. 8. Charlottesville City Schools might follow suit.
These decisions will likely lay the foundation for what the Executive Committee decides about the future of fall sports.
“I unfortunately don’t really have any thoughts or gut feelings,” Charlottesville golf coach Joshua O’Grady said. “I’ll be following along like everyone else.”
The VHSL has been steadfast through this process in finding the safest and most efficient way to return to play for its more than 300 member schools. All scenarios are being considered, including a delayed start, hybrid scheduling and the possibility of moving fall sports to the spring.
“I really do not know what may happen,” Western Albemarle boys track and cross country coach Lindy Bain said. “Whatever happens, I do hope that sports that have the ability to adhere to CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be able to compete. Golf is one of the easy ones. I believe cross country could compete with adjustments made using interval starts.”
For high school football, there have been discussions about a reduced regular season schedule, which could possibly include a smaller number of teams qualifying for postseason play.
“Just my gut feeling, I think we’re going to have delayed sports, with a possible October or later start,” Charlottesville High School football coach Eric Sherry said.
High school football is an important revenue generator for most schools, as well as the VHSL. In some cases, many high school programs rely on football to help support other non-revenue generating sports.
“The big revenue sports of football and basketball are most likely needed to keep the VHSL viable,” Bain said.
Fall sports practices usually start around the end of July. Western Albemarle football Coach Ed Redmond is skeptical that will happen.
“I am not willing to venture a guess at this point, but I feel it will take a considerable effort to get kids back on the field July 30,” he said.
Locally, Jefferson District athletic directors met again Monday to discuss plans for the upcoming fall in preparation for Wednesday’s VHSL meeting.
“I can assure you that we have the structure in place to be able to adjust our schedules to whatever the VHSL and our local leaders determine is appropriate for the upcoming school year,” Monticello athletic director Matthew Pearman said.
Whatever the VHSL decides, local coaches are confident it will be in the best interest of everyone involved.
“They have some very difficult decisions to make,” Redmond said. “I am certain they will base their decisions on the facts presented to them and keep in mind the health and safety of players and coaches. That really should be the main conversation, health and safety of players and coaches.”
