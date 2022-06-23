VHSL commemorates 50 years of Title IX

Hannah Catherine Munro, the Virginia High School League's Director of Development, called Title IX "The 38 most important rules for women in athletics."

Reiley Fitzpatrick, the 2022 VHSL Class 5 Female Athlete of the Year from Independence High School, could barely hold back the tears as she read the official legislation Thursday afternoon during a special ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of its passing at Alumni Hall at the University of Virginia.

Title IX, a federal law passed as part of the education amendments of 1972, was a follow-up to the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It reads “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from the participating in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity that received federal financial assistance.”

“I played sports in high school, in college and professionally, and I simply cannot imagine my life without sports,” UVa athletic director Carla Williams said. “And yet, before Title IX, dreams went unfulfilled, physical talent went dormant and unused, leadership, organizational and management skills went untapped. This should not have been the case and we have to be vigilant to make sure it never happens again.”

More than 200 people came to Alumni Hall on Thursday to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the passage of the historic legislation. As part of the event, former William Monroe High School standout and current Virginia women’s basketball player Sam Brunelle served as a moderator for a panel of athletes and administrators that have helped paved the way for equity in women’s sports.

“I am super excited to have the opportunity to talk to three amazing women who have come before me and have laid the foundation for me to be able to have all of the benefits, all of the really great things that come with Division I women’s basketball,” Brunelle said. “I think it’s great to be able to take a step back and hear their stories and understand what it took to lay those foundations when these layers continued to be progressed for women’s rights, especially within athletics.”

Among the panelists were Yori Hightower-Boothe, a two-time Olympic field hockey player and All-American at Old Dominion University, Vivian Greene Brown, a basketball player that became the first female athlete awarded a scholarship at Norfolk State University, and Kim Record, UVa’s Deputy Athletics Director for External Operations and the department’s Deputy Title IX officer.

“Every single one of you made steps in helping us gets to where we did,” Hightower-Boothe said. “When I talk about what got me here, my parents always told me that you can be anything that you want to be and it doesn’t matter. My dad always told me whatever [sport] I chose, I needed to go out and play hard."

A multi-sport standout at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Hightower-Boothe found her calling on the pitch with ODU’s field hockey team. She led the Monarchs to the 1982 national title and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and the ODU Hall of Fame.

“Staying involved is what’s important,” Hightower-Boothe said. “Another way for us women to express ourselves is athletically, intelligently, everything, but just don’t quit. Keep playing, keep fighting and get involved. Somebody’s got to be the first, but don’t be the last. Never be the last.”

Brown's athletic career began during the early stages of Title IX. After a standout basketball career at Smithfield High School, her success continued on the hardwood at Norfolk State, where she guided the Spartans to the program's first conference title in 1975 in its inaugural year of existence. She went on to play professionally in the original Women’s Basketball League for the Dayton Rockettes, St. Louis Streaks and Milwaukee Wranglers.

“There were a lot of things that weren’t fair, but it was an opportunity,” Brown said. “The struggle is still there and there’s still a lot of work to be done. Everything at the beginning is always a struggle, but if you endure to the end, you’re going to reap your rewards."

She averaged 25.1 points during her college career and won a professional championship title with the Wranglers in their inaugural season.

“In the beginning, it’s always a struggle,” Brown said. “I’m grateful I was there at the beginning. I was there to see something start. It wasn’t fun, but I was there. I can look back and say, I did it. I enjoy telling my story.”

Record made a name for herself on the administrative side of athletics. The UVa alumnus became the first female athletic director at North Carolina-Greensboro and served in that role for 12 seasons. Prior to that, the Fluvanna County native spent 13 seasons at Florida State University, where she supervised the men’s basketball program, as well as the women’s soccer and women's hoops programs while monitoring Title IX compliance before taking her current job at UVa.

“Sitting in this room today, I was one of the first female athletic directors in Division I and there are less than 5 percent at that time,” Record said. “I can sit here now, back at the University of Virginia, working with Carla Williams, who is the first woman of color at a Power 5 school. It’s not because of the color of her skin. It’s not because of her gender. It’s because she’s daggone good. The first piece is when we stop talking about being the first and it’s the new normal. It doesn’t matter. That’s probably what the next step is. You’re the athletic director, period, and you’re good.”

Still, Record's tenure as an administrator has had its challenges. She recalled some difficult moments during her tenure in Tallahassee.

“It was the first time I felt I had a big ‘W’ on my chest,” Record said. “You’re the women person. You’re the person that’s going to deal with all the women’s stuff.”

Record said that was tough for a 33-year-old trying to find her way. However, she credited great mentors for helping her along the way.

“If you wanted to be an athletic director, you hung out with the athletic directors,” Record said. “If you go to a meeting at the president’s council on behalf of the athletic director, you didn’t sit on the second row where all the assistants sat. You sit at the table and sometimes that was scary. For the most part, it was all men, and they looked at you funny. Sometimes you would have an answer, they would interrupt, but I think the barriers were different and I learned so much from the coaches and the student athletes that I worked with, about the types of barriers.”

John W. “Billy” Haun, executive director of the VHSL, said Thursday’s luncheon was a culmination of a year-long celebration. He said the journey was an eye-popping one for himself as he went back to learn more about Title IX and how it was implemented in Virginia.

"I was just amazed and fascinated at the things I learned,” he said. “As recently as the 1950s and 1960s, you go back and look at the Virginia High School League minutes, and it talks about girls sports and it clearly states, in several editions, several years, these rules that we’re passing now are not to encourage sports. It’s to try to control what’s already going on in girls’ sports. Blew me away,” Haun said. “Are you kidding me? But that’s where we were, that’s not where we are now.”

But the VHSL was ahead of the curve in terms of participation. Haun said several former league members were integral in the actual writing of the Title IX legislation that was approved 50 years ago.

“One of the greatest joys I’ve gotten out of this was just learning about the people who paved the way,” Haun said. “Virginia has played a very important role in this process and helping. We just didn’t start women’s sports in high school in 1972. There were women playing, girls playing, but it was more like club teams, not recognized [teams]. There were no regional championships or state championships, but we had a lot of pioneers that were out there, men and women, who were promoting and supporting women’s sports in our schools in the 1950s and 1960s, doing that work. It’s just good for me to have a chance to learn who those people are and being in this room with some of those people today, is just fantastic.”

Former Albemarle High School athletic director Deb Tyson has a unique perspective on Title IX because she’s seen the impact as an athlete, coach and administrator.

“Today was an amazing tribute to the 50 years of Title IX,” Tyson said. “It was awesome to realize how far we all have come. It was wonderful to have the chance to lift up those men and women who came before us, who had the courage to make the change. Certainly, celebrating the passing of Title IX is worthy, but passing a law doesn’t mean discrimination and inequality disappear. This is a reminder to us all that we must continue to work together to protect our progress and to continue to do and be better.”

Record agreed.

“It’s been very inspirational,” Record said. “I’ve been in this business for many, many years, but every day you learn something and I think today was a wonderful way to celebrate the past, think about the future, but live in the present. It was very moving. I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be back at the University of Virginia, and then to be asked to serve on a panel for Title IX, I was almost speechless and a little bit in awe of the other women in the room, in addition to the women on the panel.”

For Brunelle, she was thrilled to have the opportunity to learn from the amazing women that came before her that helped lay the foundation

“Everybody has a story,” Brunelle said. “I know there are a lot of stories to be had with women, with the women that came before me and laid these foundations and I’m excited to sit back and hear their stories and hear what they have to say about Title IX and how it’s progressed over the years and learn more about it. I think it’s easy to say that you know on a narrow scope what it is, but this was an opportunity to learn a lot more about it in detail I think it’s great to be able to take a step back and hear their stories and understand what it took to lay those foundations when these layers continued to be progressed for women’s rights, especially within athletics.”

