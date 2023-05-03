Two years ago, the United States Supreme Court made it legal for college athletes to benefit financially from the use of their name, image and likeness.

Now high school athletes in Virginia will be able to do the same.

On Wednesday, in a vote of 32-2, the Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee approved guidelines that allow athletes at member schools to begin profiting off their name, image and likeness.

Virginia becomes the 28th state in the country to construct NIL policies for high school athletes, joining North Carolina, which unanimously approved its NIL plan on Tuesday. Both policies are set to take effect on July 1.

“The VHSL policy is not a policy giving permission for NIL deals to happen,” VHSL Executive Director Dr Billy Haun said Wednesday. “The Virginia High School League proposing legislation helps guide members, parents and students, and helps clarify how student-athletes may engage in activities for financial gain and still maintain their athletic eligibility under the VHSL regulations.”

The VHSL's approved policy allows student-athletes to receive compensation for the commercialization of their own name, image and likeness. Common NIL activities include, but are not limited to, commercials, product endorsements, personal appearances, autograph sessions, merchandise or apparel, sales, group licensing and acting as a social media influencer.

“The policy is saying that if you engage in an NIL activity outside of school, then here are the rules that you must follow in order to not become ineligible or violate the amateur rule status," Haun said. "Not approving a policy with some guidelines would not be helping our student-athletes or their parents, or their school. This is guidance to help folks figure out how to navigate that world.”

There are limitations, however.

Student-athletes may not receive compensation, endorsements or gifts of monetary value for intellectual property of the VHSL or any member school. They also are not allowed to make reference to a school team, a school district, a region or the VHSL itself in an NIL endorsement as part of the policy.

“Intellectual property includes, but is not limited to, a school’s district, region, VHSL name, uniform, mascot, and logo,” Haun explained. “So, the students that are in our high schools who end up with an NIL deal, or get offered an NIL deal from someone, has to do it outside the realm of the high school.”

In promotions, student-athletes cannot appear in their school uniform or any clothing or items used to identify their school’s name, team or logos.

“You cannot be compensated for intellectual property that you don’t own,” Haun said. “A student does not own a school’s district’s name, a school’s name, a region’s name, a VHSL name. They can’t wear a high school uniform. They can’t represent the mascot, and they can’t use the school’s logo."

The policy includes limits to the type of products student-athletes will be allowed to endorse. The VHSL will prohibit student-athletes from entering into NIL agreements with products associated with adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, electronic smoking products and devices, opioids and prescription pharmaceuticals, controlled substances, casinos and gambling, sports betting, weapons, firearms and ammunition.

The new legislation also forbids school employees, coaches, alumni, supporters, non-profit organizations or any other NIL collectives to use NIL to recruit athletes or encourage them to enroll in a specific school.

“In other words, we can’t have a group of people, a booster club, out in a community saying 'Hey, we’d really like to try and influence that child and his family to come to our school through some sort of NIL deal,'” Haun said. “That is strictly prohibited. That is against the rules and that will cause a lot of ineligibility if that happens.”

The new VHSL rules cover who can arrange and negotiate NIL deals for student athletes. Under the new policy, no school or anyone employed by or affiliated with a member school — including booster clubs, coaches, administrators, alumni or an NIL collective — is permitted to solicit, arrange, or negotiate compensation for a student’s NIL other than their own child.

“As a school employee, we should not be giving advice to these students about these NIL deals,” Haun said. “There’s a lot of things about them, the amount of compensation, reporting that compensation. There are issues with relation to the FTC (Federal Trade Commission); there’s a lot of things that people need to know before they engage in an NIL activity. Since these are not school related, then we should not be advising those students unless you are an administrator or coach and you are talking to your own child. Otherwise, the best advice we can give a child or any parent is to talk to someone that has some legal knowledge about NIL.”

Student-athletes who do reach NIL deals will have to notify the principal or athletic director of their school in writing within 72 hours of entering into a contract.

The VHSL currently consists of 319 member schools, and had more than 164,000 student-athletes took part in athletic competition during the 2021-22 school year. Haun does not believe a high percentage of the student-athletes who compete for VHSL programs will receive NIL deals.

“We hear about those big endorsements about a product, but there are not that many of those big deals taking place,” Haun said. “It’s not going to be 50% of the athletes. It’s not going to be 20% of the athletes. It’s going to be a very small number.”

Former Louisa County running back Jarett Hunter has reaped the benefits of NIL first hand as a college athlete at Howard University. The college junior has secured a couple of NIL deals, including his most recent agreement with Amtrak.

Hunter understands the importance of these deals for high school athletes in Central Virginia

“I have been blessed enough to get a few different deals,” he said. “I think for a high school athlete, it could benefit them because not everyone comes from the best living situation and having money to help support your family because you are good at your sport is a dream. Of course, some will let the money go to their head and cause them to lose their love but it’s what comes from the benefits certain players get at the high school level for being better than others.”

The ability to earn money through NIL deals has piqued the interest of several local high school athletes.

“I would feel great,” said Charlottesville junior guard Rayquel Allen. “All three of my high school years, a hot topic of conversations at the beginning of the week has simply been, ‘Who has to work?’” Allen said. “I know me personally; I work my part time job every single weekend and something that comes into practice that we all need to be a better team. If this passed, having to call out on weekends because of team bonding or something like a practice wouldn’t be so hard. With me always putting ball first, I would love to profit off my hard work, so endorsements would be great.”

Fluvanna County senior baseball player J.J. Glasscock and Western Albemarle junior shooting guard Wes Gobble agree.

“I feel like it would bring more light on us athletes,” Glasscock said. “I would 100% try to get endorsements. Not all of us are able to get a job in high school and this would really help us to be able to put 100% effort into school and sports at the same time. It would be something that would represent me and that would help brand myself, as well as the company I would be with.”

Gobble believes it would be great for exposure.

“I know from a Western Albemarle standpoint, a lot of elementary school kids and middle schoolers go to the football games, so I think you could organize something along those lines,” he said. “It definitely could benefit in Crozet. I would definitely look to get something around camps, maybe like a camp or something along those lines.”

Charlottesville athletic director Andy Jones believes it could be a win-win situation for everyone involved.

“My thoughts on this are pretty simple,” Jones said. “I see NIL deals as a positive, as long as it doesn’t involve the school in any way. If the students can pull in funds in some way, then I am not one to stop that from happening. Our students have the ability to make money on social media and this is just another thing that is expanding in today’s world.”

Jones admits he has trepidation with regards to using NIL as a recruiting tool, but believes the policy will protect both the athletes and the schools.

“I don’t see many of our athletes pursuing [NIL deals], but if they do, it will be for small amounts of money," Jones said. "With UVa nearby, I would think that most of the businesses looking for promotion through athletes would focus on UVa athletes and not our high school athletes. This may look different in other locations, but in Charlottesville, I do not see NIL being a big issue for our high school students.”

Monticello High School athletic director Matthew Pearman Sr. agreed.

“NIL agreements are a thing of the present and a thing of the future,” he said. “NIL agreements for high school student athletes are, in my opinion, like working a part-time job. If a student has marketing ability and is able to use publicity opportunities for financial gain, I’m happy for them. While we’re adapting to changes, it’s important to remember that academics, then athletics, are most important in high school lives.”

The VHSL has worked diligently with University of Vermont professor Bill Carter, an expert in the field, as well as the League’s legal counsel to devise the best possible plan to protect the athletes.

“Our policy is not much different than most other states' policies,” Haun said. “If you look at what Pennsylvania approved in the fall, Maryland approved, New Jersey, Tennessee, Kentucky, those folks all have NIL policies, you’re not going to see much difference. We did not go out here and create something cutting edge. We did not go out and try to re-invent the wheel, what we did was to follow guidelines. Once we looked at what those other states had, we did use an NIL consultant to help us form our policy. We consulted with many folks to try to get this right and put out a good product to help guide people through the process."

Haun expects the number of student-athletes signing NIL deals to rise in the coming months and the VHSL Executive Director believes the current policy will be a work in progress.

“Probably one year from now, this policy will look a little bit different,” Haun said. “This policy will not be the same. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of changes in the NIL world in the next couple of months, in the next year, and we will have to go back and continue to tweak our policy and to amend it be able to accommodate situations that come up.”

Pearman commended the work that the VHSL Executive Committee and its staff did on the NIL project.

“The VHSL staff and Executive Committee have been proactive with establishing consistent guidelines to ensure as level a proverbial playing field as possible for all schools,” he said. “I’m confident that the guidance provided for our students by the VHSL will be fair and we’ll work to educate our community.”

Hunter has some advice for student-athletes interested in embarking on this new world for student-athletes.

“I don’t think [NIL] is something players should focus on,” he said. “Right now, players at that level should focus on getting to college for free. Only the top few players in the high school class strike deals large enough to pay for college. My advice to high school players as far as NIL goes is, if it comes, it come. Chasing NIL deals will throw your focus off of the thing that’s important and that’s getting a free education at the next level. So, keep the main thing, the main thing, and the rest will come.”