Veteran Orange County field hockey team has high hopes for season

ORANGE — Kylee Dabney has helped the Orange County field hockey program reach the regional tournament each of the past two seasons.
The senior forward headlines a strong corps of returning players that are eyeing a third consecutive regional playoff berth this fall.
“Last year’s run gave this year’s team even more excitement for the season,” Dabney said. “Being a senior, I have never been more excited to get back on the field, especially considering the amount of talent we have from the returning players and the rising varsity players.”
Despite a condensed 2020-21 season that was played this past spring because of COVID-19, the Hornets emerged as a legitimate Jefferson District contender. Orange County finished the season with an 8-3 record, including a 3-1 victory over reigning VHSL Class 4 state champion Eastern View in the regional semifinals.
“Our season overall was a huge success,” first-year Orange County coach Tracy Munger said. “We had a lot of returning players, which helped keep the momentum going. The team communicated a lot, they took advantage of their time in the circle, which lead to their success in goals.”
After three years in charge of the Hornets' junior varsity program, Munger assumes the reins of the varsity program from Lauren Seal, who stepped down to spend more time with her newborn twins.
“I am extremely grateful and beyond excited for the opportunity to move up to the varsity level and continue coaching this group of athletes,” Munger said. “My predecessors, Lauren Seal and Kellie Masson, both did an outstanding job with the varsity teams, so I have big shoes to fill, but I am up for the challenge.”
Munger spent countless hours working with the players, both at the JV level and as a varsity assistant, and has a firm grasp of the talent of this year’s team. The Hornets' varsity roster consists of all upperclassmen, including 10 seniors. All but one of the returning players were a part of last year’s postseason run, which should make for even more excitement this fall.
“The majority of the players on this team have played together since the eighth grade,” Munger said. “We have a very strong bond that I hope transfers to the field.”
Dabney and Riley Twyman headline a list of talented returners. The senior duo were aggressive on the attack for Orange County last season. Carroll Bedolla is expected to anchor the midfield and is a key cog in the defensive corps.
“With the success of last season in their back pockets, the girls came into preseason extremely excited and ready to play,” Munger said. “Practices have been going well and the girls appear to be focused and disciplined. We have high hopes of making it to regionals again and are eager to make it to states. I am confident that our team is strong and ready to attack the season.”
In addition to the returnees, Munger expects several new faces to make an impact on this year’s team. Maggie Johnson, Riley Harrington and Abbey Murray make the jump from the junior varsity team and should fit in seamlessly.
“I’m excited with the successful group of returners, who will also be complemented by some very talented players," Munger said. "These girls will be great impacts for our varsity team. Abbey has amazing stick skills and will do a remarkable job as a center midfielder, maintaining possession of the ball and creating scoring opportunities for the forwards.”
Dabney credited last season’s success to consistent play on both ends of the pitch. Offensively, they emphasized the use of high forwards, which was responsible for much of its offensive output. The Hornets were equally as strong defensively and had a knack for clamping down in crucial spots.
“Last season was one of the best season’s I have experienced playing at Orange County High School,” Dabney said. “The team worked together better than we ever have. We also had great coaching behind us. With having such a strong team, we were able to make to the regional championship game. With the talent on the team, it was no surprise we were able to work together to make it there.”
Dabney hopes her team can recreate that magic this fall.
“We, as a team, can build off last year’s success by just knowing we are able to do it again with all of the talent we share,” she said.
Orange County opens its season Sept. 2 at home against Liberty (Bealeton). The Hornets hope it will be the start of another successful campaign.
“It feels fantastic to be back on the pitch,” Munger said. “We are looking forward to getting back to a normal full [fall] schedule this year with some great competition.”