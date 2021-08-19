Veteran Orange County field hockey team has high hopes for season

“I am extremely grateful and beyond excited for the opportunity to move up to the varsity level and continue coaching this group of athletes,” Munger said. “My predecessors, Lauren Seal and Kellie Masson, both did an outstanding job with the varsity teams, so I have big shoes to fill, but I am up for the challenge.”

Munger spent countless hours working with the players, both at the JV level and as a varsity assistant, and has a firm grasp of the talent of this year’s team. The Hornets' varsity roster consists of all upperclassmen, including 10 seniors. All but one of the returning players were a part of last year’s postseason run, which should make for even more excitement this fall.

“The majority of the players on this team have played together since the eighth grade,” Munger said. “We have a very strong bond that I hope transfers to the field.”

Dabney and Riley Twyman headline a list of talented returners. The senior duo were aggressive on the attack for Orange County last season. Carroll Bedolla is expected to anchor the midfield and is a key cog in the defensive corps.