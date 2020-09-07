When the Virginia football tam takes the field against Virginia Tech on Sept. 19 in Blacksburg, the Cavaliers hope to roll out a healthy first-team lineup.

By the time the season ends — and UVa tries to navigate a stretch of 10 games in 10 weeks — the starting units could look drastically different.

From injuries to positive COVID-19 tests putting players on the sideline for potentially weeks at a time, the 2020 fall season figures to deplete rosters. Bronco Mendenhall is preparing for this potential reality.

Virginia’s head football coach is placing an emphasis on cross training; practicing players at multiple position groups should athletes go down with injuries or positive tests for the coronavirus.

“There’s a possibility of an athletic offensive lineman learning some defense at defensive line,” Mendenhall said. “There’s the chance of a linebacker learning tight end or vice versa, or linebacker to running back or safety to running back.”

Mendenhall says the cross training isn’t massively widespread as of early September, but he’s moving players around in some capacity. He added that having even one player on each side of the ball capable of competing on the other side provides value. Mendenhall doesn’t need dozens of players able to switch from offense to defense, but if the tight end group has multiple players test positive for COVID-19, bringing a linebacker into the fold for a couple weeks could help the team withstand the blow.

While moving a linebacker to tight end is an extreme example of cross training, having cornerbacks who can play safety is something Mendenhall likes even in typical seasons.

The UVa defensive backs embrace position versatility and understand that being able to play any position in the secondary increases their chances of seeing the field this fall.

“The more you can do on the field, like whether you can play nickel, outside corner, boundary corner, free safety or our strong safety position, that’s gonna benefit you on getting to the field, so a lot of the players that we have play multiple positions,” cornerback Nick Grant said.

Position versatility could prove critical should players miss chunks of time due to positive COVID-19 tests. Even if the team stays healthy, being able to mix and match in the secondary ensures defensive coaches can be creative against opposing passing attacks.

Offensively, a few cross training possibilities make sense.

Shane Simpson, a Towson transfer, plays running back. Despite not possessing enough size to be an outside receiver, he boasts excellent hands and is capable of lining up as a slot receiver when needed.

Billy Kemp IV, a slot receiver, can make the switch to running back if needed, given his speed and quickness.

Even some of Virginia’s quarterbacks are candidates to cross train.

Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson is known for his athleticism. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Thompson could see practice reps at tight end or wide receiver. Freshman quarterback Ira Armstead holds similar athletic traits to Thompson. He’s another potential option should the receiver group be diminished during the year.

“It just makes sense for not only any year, but especially this year,” Mendenhall said. “Those are cross-training natural fits that certainly we’ll consider, because again, it’s not a normal year.”

Mendenhall embraced the challenge of quarantine throughout the spring, and he tried to get his team to do the same. He wants his squad determined to overcome the potential obstacles created by an unusual fall season.

That includes understanding the selflessness of cross training. Guys may grow up believing they’re destined to be a star at one position, but this fall Mendenhall needs them to put those dreams aside should the team need them to suit up elsewhere.

“All I can really tell you is that I play defense, and that’s all I got for you,” safety De’Vante Cross said.

