The NWSL Challenge Cup concluded Sunday with the Houston Dash taking down the Chicago Red Stars 2-0 to win the tournament. Former Virginia standout Veronica Latsko and the Dash used an early penalty kick to control the game before a late insurance goal.
It was a productive trip to the NWSL’s Utah bubble for Latsko and the Dash.
With the tournament finished, let’s look back at how the nine former Virginia women’s soccer players fared in the event.
Veronica Latsko, Dash
Latsko told The Daily Progress a few days before the championship match that her focus was on winning the event.
Mission accomplished.
She played 12 minutes in the victory, wrapping up a productive tournament. By the end of the event, Latsko had played at least one minute in each of the team’s seven matches. She added one assist.
Latsko leaves Utah the happiest of the former Cavaliers, having hoisted a trophy Sunday.
Danielle Colaprico, Red Stars
The midfielder played an important role in helping Chicago reach the Challenge Cup final. Unfortunately, her team fell just short in the final.
She played the full 90 minutes in both the championship match and the semifinal. She worked her way up to full health early in the tournament and was a key piece in the team’s improved play as the tournament progressed.
Makenzy Doniak, Red Stars
Chicago used the attacker sparingly throughout the tournament. She played 12 minutes in the final as the Red Stars did everything they could to add a late goal in hopes of a comeback. Doniak played 10 or more minutes in five of the team’s seven matches during the tournament, including a 70-minute effort against Portland on July 1.
Morgan Gautrat, Red Stars
Gautrat, who played as Morgan Brian during her time at UVa, battled injuries late in the tournament, missing the final three games.
Prior to missing those contests, she played an important role for the Red Stars. She scored the team’s lone goal in the opening match.
Zoe Morse, Red Stars
The rookie made her debut in the first match of the tournament, starting and playing the full 90 minutes. She then sat for the next five matches before logging 11 minutes in the final.
While her team fell short, Morse received valuable experience to start her professional career. Look for more from Morse as she gains experience playing professionally.
Meghan McCool, Spirit
The rookie made Washington’s roster, but never made her playing debut during the tournament. The talented attacker will have to wait a bit more before receiving her first professional appearance. McCool deserves credit for making Washington’s roster and earning a spot in the NWSL bubble.
Kristen McNabb, Reign
McNabb played a consistent role for the Reign during her time in the bubble. She received four starts and played meaningful minutes during her team’s run in the tournament. It was a successful month for McNabb.
Brittany Ratcliffe, Royals
Ratcliffe’s squad lost to the eventual champions on July 18, but she performed well during the tournament. She logged frequent minutes, playing at least 45 minutes in the team’s five matches. Ratcliffe finished the tournament without any goals or assists, but she did put two shots on goal.
Becky Sauerbrunn, Thorns
The experienced defender played 90 minutes in the team’s opening match. Unfortunately for Sauerbrunn, she missed the rest of the tournament with an injury.
