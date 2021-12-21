Varaska's late putback propels Covenant past Western Albemarle

The Covenant and Western Albemarle girls basketball teams will meet next week in the kickoff game of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic.
If Tuesday’s showdown between the two schools is any indication, Central Virginia basketball fans are in for a treat.
Katy Varaska scored a game-high eight points, including the game-winning putback with 12.2 seconds left, as Covenant earned a 22-20 victory in Hickory Gymnasium and improved to 6-0 on the season.
“We’ve been waiting for this game for weeks,” Varaska said. “It got called off [earlier], and now we finally got to play them and it was definitely a test of what we are made of and we definitely came out on top. I’m just really proud of our team and how far we’ve come and that we got to show how good we’ve become in this game.”
Defense was king early on as both teams did their best to limit scoring chances.
Delaney Poindexter scored five points in the first quarter, including a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left, to give Covenant a 7-6 advantage after one. The defensive trend continued in the second as points were tough to come by. Makayla Hargrove stole the ball near half court and then converted it into a layup to give the Eagles an 11-8 lead.
Western Albemarle (0-5) tried to utilize its height advantage inside as Dylan Mitchell finished the first half with five points, including a free throw with 1:45 left in the half, to pull the Warriors within 11-9 at intermission.
Covenant extended its lead in the fourth thanks to some big plays from Varaska. The sophomore scored two buckets, including a nice feed from Margaret Ann Graves for a layup to give the Eagles their biggest lead, 15-11 with 2:53 left in the third quarter.
The Warriors didn’t go away quietly.
After sitting on the bench for most of the first half with foul trouble, Ava Ewen drained a 3-pointer from the left wing with 32 seconds left in the quarter to tie the game at 30-30.
The momentum carried over into the fourth as Ewen scored on a nice baseline drive and Dylan Mitchell added another bucket off a screen-and-roll to give Western Albemarle a 19-15 lead with 5:27 left in the contest.
Covenant responded as Kerrigan Poindexter scored five straight points, including a conventional three-point play to tie the game at 20-20 with 3:25 left.
Tensions were high in the final three minutes of the game on both sides.
“It was definitely really stressful with a back-and-forth game, but I knew we could do it,” Varaska said. “We’re really scrappy. We’ve got a lot of point guards. We’ve got a lot of people who are really willing to put themselves out there for this game, so I really wasn’t worried at all. Even if it was going back-and-forth, I knew that we would come out on top.”
Covenant had the ball with 30 seconds left and Coach Caroline Wilke decided to mix things by calling a new inbounds play the team had been working on in practice.
Delaney Poindexter popped open near the top of the key and fired an open 3-pointer. Her shot was off the mark, but Varaska was there for the rebound and corralled the loose ball and scored an uncontested layup to put her team back in front with 12.2 seconds left.
“I was on the post and honestly, I didn’t really expect to get [the ball], and I did,” Varaska said. “I had nothing going through my head at all. All I saw was the basket and the ball and I was like, this is it. I got it. This is my shot and when it went in, that feeling was just so nice. My heart stopped and it was just amazing.”
Western Albemarle had one final chance to tie or take the lead. With 6.6 seconds left, Mitchell found Ewen open in the right corner. Two defenders converged on Ewen and her 3-point shot came up just short as time expired.
Dylan Mitchell had seven points to lead Western Albemarle. Ava Ewen and Lang tallied five points apiece and Johnson came off the bench to net three more.
Varaska tallied eight points, including six points in the second half to lead. Delaney Poindexter and Kerrigan Poindexter each added five points, while CeCe Corbey added two more.