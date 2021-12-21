Varaska's late putback propels Covenant past Western Albemarle

Covenant had the ball with 30 seconds left and Coach Caroline Wilke decided to mix things by calling a new inbounds play the team had been working on in practice.

Delaney Poindexter popped open near the top of the key and fired an open 3-pointer. Her shot was off the mark, but Varaska was there for the rebound and corralled the loose ball and scored an uncontested layup to put her team back in front with 12.2 seconds left.

“I was on the post and honestly, I didn’t really expect to get [the ball], and I did,” Varaska said. “I had nothing going through my head at all. All I saw was the basket and the ball and I was like, this is it. I got it. This is my shot and when it went in, that feeling was just so nice. My heart stopped and it was just amazing.”

Western Albemarle had one final chance to tie or take the lead. With 6.6 seconds left, Mitchell found Ewen open in the right corner. Two defenders converged on Ewen and her 3-point shot came up just short as time expired.

Dylan Mitchell had seven points to lead Western Albemarle. Ava Ewen and Lang tallied five points apiece and Johnson came off the bench to net three more.