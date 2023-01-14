Vander Plas, Franklin lead Virginia to road win over Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ben Vander Plas didn’t wait to prove his elevation from sixth man into Virginia’s starting lineup was a well-earned promotion.

The Cavaliers’ forward, who was making only his second start since joining the Hoos this season, began Saturday’s contest at Florida State in the same fashion he finished Tuesday’s superb outing against North Carolina — with confidence and ready to shoot.

Vander Plas drilled the first two 3s he attempted to spark himself to a second-consecutive double-figure scoring performance and the team to a sharpshooting first half, in which No. 13 UVa built a double-digit lead en route to a 67-58 tough-to-get road win over the Seminoles at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Florida State entered Saturday with a 52-6 ACC record in the venue over the last seven seasons, and the Cavaliers (13-3, 5-2 ACC) had lost on each of their last two trips to FSU (5-13, 3-4 ACC).

But Vander Plas and company were determined during this trek to Florida’s capital city.

He teamed with Armaan Franklin, who tallied a game-best 20 points, to bury one 3-point try after the next as the Seminoles failed to defend the Hoos with any effectiveness beyond the arc.

Vander Plas’ first 3 provided UVa an 8-7 edge and then Franklin followed with one on the next possession to extend the Cavaliers’ lead to 11-7. The next three 3s — two from Vander Plas and one Franklin — pushed Virginia’s advantage to 11 points with about 13 minutes to go before halftime.

There was enough time for the Seminoles to plot a comeback, but they never did.

UVa held Florida State standout Matthew Cleveland, who had logged six consecutive double-doubles going into the day, scoreless through the 6:30-mark of the opening half.

Meanwhile when the Seminoles tried to chip into the Cavaliers’ lead, the visitors always had an answer to quiet the garnet-clad crowd that gave FSU coach Leonard Hamilton a standing ovation shortly prior to tipoff when the program’s longtime boss was honored in a brief on-court ceremony for recording his 600th career win and 400th at FSU last weekend.

In the first few minutes of the second half, the Seminoles narrowed their deficit to six points, but UVa responded with a 3 from guard Reece Beekman and when they trimmed it to seven points, Hoos guard Kihei Clark followed with a traditional three-point play to push his team’s advantage back to double digits.

Franklin’s fourth 3 of the bout extended the lead to 51-38 with 11:33 remaining.

For the contest, UVa shot 50% from 3 and five players – Vander Plas, Franklin, Beekman, Isaac McKneely and Ryan Dunn – made at least one shot from long range.

Vander Plas with 15 points and seven rebounds on the heels of his 17-point, eight-rebound effort earlier this week against UNC.

He started in place of forward Kadin Shedrick, who played five minutes off the bench on Saturday as the Hoos used a smaller-looking lineup for most of their victory.

The freshman Dunn boosted the Cavaliers in reserve with nine points and had two explosive dunks in the victory. ​