Vance leads Western Albemarle golf team to win over Albemarle

Luke Vance has been a consistent performer for the Western Albemarle golf team each of the past two seasons, leading the Warriors to strong performances at the VHSL Class 3 state championships.

That steady form was on full display Monday afternoon as Vance carded an even-par 36 to garner medalist honors during a Jefferson District showdown against Albemarle at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet.

The Warriors outdueled the Patriots, 156-192, to win their fourth Jefferson District golf match this season.

Vance birdied three of the first four holes and closed out the nine-hole tournament with a par to edge teammates Sam Stroke (40) and John Bond (40) and Albemarle’s Hayden Cook (40) for medalist honors by four strokes.

“I liked the way I was hitting it,” Vance said. “I think just beside [holes] 11 and 16, where I just couldn’t find the fairway or the rough, I had great ball striking. I was putting it pretty well and putting it close [to the pin]. I think those two holes cost me a few strokes, but besides that, I love the way I played.”

Vance opened the round with a birdie on the 10th hole. After a double bogey on 11, he bounced back with back-to-back birdies to seize control of the tournament.