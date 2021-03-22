Vance leads Western Albemarle golf team to win over Albemarle

Luke Vance has been a consistent performer for the Western Albemarle golf team each of the past two seasons, leading the Warriors to strong performances at the VHSL Class 3 state championships.
That steady form was on full display Monday afternoon as Vance carded an even-par 36 to garner medalist honors during a Jefferson District showdown against Albemarle at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet.
The Warriors outdueled the Patriots, 156-192, to win their fourth Jefferson District golf match this season.
Vance birdied three of the first four holes and closed out the nine-hole tournament with a par to edge teammates Sam Stroke (40) and John Bond (40) and Albemarle’s Hayden Cook (40) for medalist honors by four strokes.
“I liked the way I was hitting it,” Vance said. “I think just beside [holes] 11 and 16, where I just couldn’t find the fairway or the rough, I had great ball striking. I was putting it pretty well and putting it close [to the pin]. I think those two holes cost me a few strokes, but besides that, I love the way I played.”
Vance opened the round with a birdie on the 10th hole. After a double bogey on 11, he bounced back with back-to-back birdies to seize control of the tournament.
“The tenth hole is kind of a gimme birdie just because how short it is,” he said “You can get it on [the green] in two and make your birdie. Twelve is another short hole where you can get it nice and close and get up and down for birdie. Thirteen was probably my best shot of the day, I just put it nice and close for a tap-in birdie and you always love those.”
Brian O’Dea posted a round of 41 to finish sixth overall for Western Albemarle. Ben Winston finished a stroke back with a 42 for the Warriors.
For Albemarle, Cook turned in a solid showing for the Patriots with a team-best round of 40. Michael Wombacher finished with a 44 for AHS. Nathan Choi carded a round of 47 for the Patriots, followed by Ben Mackey (53) and Josh Morse (55).
Vance said there is something special about playing golf in 60-degree temperatures in March.
“It’s great being in the spring, not having to wear three layers on you every time out, it’s awesome,” he said. “Being out here in a short-sleeved shirt is great. It is a little different because the grass here is now dormant, so it’s not quite the same experience, but it’s still a great time."
Monticello tops CHS
The Monticello golf team edged Charlottesville by 13 strokes in a Jefferson District match on Monday at Meadowcreek Golf Course.
Every Mustangs golfer shot below 50 during the nine-hole event, led by Will Owens, who shot a 40 on the par-35 course. Teammate Curt Huffman was one stroke back at 41, followed by Bailey Bush (46) and Spencer Ratliff (47). Gabe Page (48) and Gavin Sload (49) also finished with sub-50 rounds for Monticello, which finished with a team score of 174.
Charlottesville's Preston Burton earned medalist honors after shooting a 36. Burton is unbeaten as an individual this season. Stuart Applestein finished with a round of 45, while Griffin Walts and Domenick Cafferillo both shot a 53 for CHS, which finished with a team score of 187.
Fluvanna edges Louisa
The Fluvanna County golf team earned a narrow one-stroke win over Louisa County in a Jefferson District match at Lake Monticello Golf Course. The Flucos finished with a team total of 184, narrowly edging the Lions, who finished with 185.
Killian Donnelly shot a 40 to lead the way for Fluvanna. Teammate Jarred Williams tallied a 43, followed by Cohen Purviance (51) and Mason Chiovaro (53).
Zane Moore shot a 38 to earn medalist honors for Louisa. Evan Staley finished with a 45, while Emma Zelaski, Nate Feagans and Lee Sisk each shot a 51 for the Lions.