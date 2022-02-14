UVa's Todd DeSorbo named U.S. women's swimming coach for 2022 FINA World Championships

Todd DeSorbo is currently preparing the Virginia women's swimming and diving team to pursue a second straight national championship.

Later this year, he will coach members of the United States women's swim team as they pursue world championships.

DeSorbo, Virginia's swimming and diving head coach, has been named the U.S. women’s swim head coach for the upcoming FINA World Championships, USA Swimming announced on Monday.

DeSorbo will be joined at the World Championships by University of Florida head coach Anthony Nesty, who will coach the U.S. men's swim team in the world championships, which will run from June 18 to July 3 in Budapest, Hungary.

This will be the second time that Budapest has hosted the FINA World Championships after the city previously hosted the competition in 2017. This meet will be the first international long-course meter meet since the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer and will be the second senior-level international team trip for the U.S. in the Paris 2024 quadrennial.

Both Nesty and DeSorbo served as assistant coaches with the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, helping the U.S. win 11 gold, 10 silver, nine bronze medals.

“Todd and Anthony are both incredibly accomplished and successful coaches, but also very thoughtful and supportive individuals,” USA Swimming National Team Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko said in a release. “As assistant coaches at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer, they really connected with the athletes who showed them a lot of respect and excelled under their coaching philosophies. I look forward to seeing how these two will help lead our team to success in Budapest.”

DeSorbo helped the U.S. women’s team — which consisted of four swimmers with University of Virginia ties — win 18 total medals in Tokyo. DeSorbo also led the UVa women’s swimming & diving program to its first NCAA title in 2021 and currently has five U.S. National Team women training at his program, more than any other school’s student-athlete representation on the 2021-22 U.S. National Team.