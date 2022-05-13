UVa's opener with Clemson suspended due to rain

The opening contest of No. 12 Virginia’s three-game Atlantic Coast Conference set with Clemson was suspended Friday with the bout tied 4-4 in the bottom of the fourth when bad weather bombarded Disharoon Park.

The two teams will pick up the action on Saturday morning beginning at 11 a.m. before starting Game 2 of the series afterward.

UVa (35-12, 14-10 ACC) trailed the Tigers (31-18, 9-14 ACC), 4-0, heading into the home fourth when the Cavaliers rallied.

Sophomore Jake Gelof led off the frame with a roped line-drive single to left and reached second on an error by Tigers left fielder Will Taylor. Two batters later, UVa’s Chris Newell walked and then Ethan Anderson followed with his second triple off the right-field fence in as many games. Anderson’s triple plated Gelof and Newell, allowing the Hoos to pull within two runs.

Later in the fourth, Kyle Teel drew a walk with the bases loaded and then with Alex Tappen at the plate, a wild pitch sent Max Cotier home to score the tying run.

Clemson built its early lead, using a two-run homer from Tyler Corbitt as part of a three-run first and then a solo shot from Jonathan French in the second.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.