UVa's Michaela Meyer and Henry Wynne advance to finals at U.S. Olympic Trials

Virginia graduate student Michaela Meyer and former NCAA champion Henry Wynne both advanced to their event finals during Friday’s competition at the USA Track & Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Running in the second semifinal race of the 800 meters, Meyer was in third place at the mid-point of the race but dropped back to fifth position with 200 meters to go. The top three finishers in each of the two heats automatically advanced to the finals while the finishers with the next two best times earned the remaining spots.

Holding onto fifth place, Meyer was running just ahead of Juliette Whittaker after 700 meters. She used a strong finishing kick to hold off Whittaker and make up a five-meter deficit during the final 20 meters of the race to overtake Nia Akins at the tape and place fourth.

Meyer’s strong finish allowed her to qualify on time (2:01.06) slightly ahead of Akins (2:01.09) who grabbed the final spot into Sunday’s finals. That race is set to start at 7:52 p.m. ET.

Wynne, the 2016 NCAA indoor mile winner and 2016 ACC 1,500-meter champion, advanced in the men’s 1,500-meter race.