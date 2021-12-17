 Skip to main content
UVa's Douglass wins silver in 4X50 medley relay at FINA Short Course World Championships
SWIMMING

UVa's Douglass wins silver in 4X50 medley relay at FINA Short Course World Championships

University of Virginia junior Kate Douglass won her second medal of the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships on Friday when she earned a silver in the women’s 4x50 medley relay.

Douglass swam the anchor leg during prelims to help Team USA qualify in the top spot heading into the finals with a time of 1:44.50. Her 50-freestyle split was the fastest of the morning with a 23.43. Team USA battled back in the finals for silver with a time of 1:43.61.

Douglass also swam in the mixed 4x50 freestyle relay Friday. She swam the third leg of the relay that finished just off the podium in fourth with a time of 1:29.04.

UVa freshman Emma Weyant took to the pool in her second individual event, finishing ninth in the 800-meter freestyle with a time of 8:20.65. She is the first alternate for Saturday’s final in the 800 free.

