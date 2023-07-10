Their strong debut campaigns in Charlottesville helped enhance their draft stock.

And on Monday, Virginia’s tall, left-handed pitcher Connelly Early and slick-fielding center fielder Ethan O’Donnell became the third and fourth Cavaliers taken in the 2023 MLB Draft. Early was chosen in the fifth round and 151st overall by the Boston Red Sox and O’Donnell was selected in the sixth round and 168th overall by the Cincinnati Reds.

Early joins UVa teammate and catcher Kyle Teel with the Red Sox, who selected Teel 14th overall in the first round on Sunday. O’Donnell’s selection by the Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ second-round choice of third baseman Jake Gelof gave the Hoos at least four draft picks in the same year for the 15th time in the last 20 years.

Early, a graduate of James River High School and a Midlothian native, departed Army for UVa last offseason and became a reliable starter in the Cavaliers’ pitching rotation. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder began the 2023 season as their midweek starter, but ultimately moved into a weekend role during the second half of the spring.

He was 12-3 with a 3.09 ERA to go along with 100 strikeouts over 87.1 innings, proving he could be as effective against ACC competition as he was the previous season when he was the Patriot League Pitcher of the Year for the Black Knights.

Like Early, O’Donnell transferred to UVa at this time last year and he wasted no time fitting in with the Cavaliers after leaving Northwestern. He stepped in immediately to replace former center fielder Chris Newell, a 13th-round pick of the Dodgers in 2022, and provided the Hoos serious impact.

The left-handed hitting O’Donnell was a fixture in the second slot in the batting order, and was sandwiched between leadoff man Griff O’Ferrall and ahead of Gelof and Teel. O’Donnell thrived and hit .354 with 13 homers, 18 doubles and 57 RBI while becoming a first-team All-ACC honoree.

His defense was nearly perfect, too, earning the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for his position. He made only one error in 65 games.

Pitcher Andrew Abbott was the last UVa product to be selected by the Reds in 2021, and last month he made his big-league debut.